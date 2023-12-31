Zhilei Zhang is a house favorite at NYFIGHTS. His skills, fighting spirit, his pleasant demeanor, he’s a total package.

It would be nice for the 40 year old heavyweight to get over that hump, and obtain that career definer bout this year.

We asked… what does Zhang (26-1-1), steered by the Lane Brothers, want for 2024?

“I want the Joshua fight next,” the Chinese talent told us. “I don’t care when and where. He’s had a fantastic win last weekend and I’m happy he’s back. The event in Saudi was a great start. It showed the possibility of putting the strongest against the strongest. Me and Joshua crossed paths in the London Olympics and I lost to him. I have been eager to fight him again ever since. I think the world wants to see it.”

The smallish world that is the realm of hardcore boxing fans would welcome it, fair to say. Because hardcores know that Zhang has done it right on his end, and deserves to reach his stated goal, for his powerful perseverance.

“Apart from Joshua, I have to congratulate Joseph Parker, who fought a brilliant fight. He has had a busy year in the ring and he deserves the victory. I’m not here to disrespect anyone. All fighters deserve credit,” continued the classy pugilist, who makes New Jersey home.

Does Zhang have any grand plans for NYE?

“My holiday plan is just training,” the boxer said. “I took Monday off and Tuesday I’m back in the gym. I can’t wait to give everyone the fight they wanted!”