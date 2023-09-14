Zilliqa looks to strengthen blockchain infrastructure with strategic alignment with Google Cloud.

The cloud provider joins Zilliqa’s staked seed node operators to help bolster the network’s scalability, flexibility, resilience, and data availability.

Zilliqa announced the strategic agreement at TOKEN2049 in Singapore.

Zilliqa had a major announcement yesterday at the TOKEN2049 blockchain conference. As industry players gathered in Singapore for one of the biggest crypto events of the year, Zilliqa’s team took the opportunity to disclose a multiyear strategic alliance with cloud computing giant Google Cloud.

The partnership with Zilliqa will see the L1 blockchain “enhance” its scalability, data availability and resilience.

ZIL price reacted higher following the news to trade above $0.0164.

Google Cloud becomes staked seed node operator

Per details in a blog post, the collaboration with the Google company means ventures across Zilliqa Group and the broader ecosystem have an opportunity to tap into a robust platform for decentralised applications (dApps) and Web3 services.

Part of the strategic collaboration also involves Google Cloud becoming a Staked Seed Node (SSN) operator, with the company’s participation set to boost Zilliqa’s overall decentralisation.

“Our strategic alliance with Google Cloud is more than just a technological collaboration; it’s a strategic alignment to further the ambitions of our group of ventures and revenue-generating organizations. Google Cloud’s expertise in infrastructure, combined with their role as a staked seed node partner, underscores our commitment to excellence, both within the Zilliqa Group of companies and across the wider ecosystem,” said Matt Dyer, CEO of Zilliqa Group.

Multiple crypto projects have looked to tap into Google Cloud’s extensive infrastructure and expertise to bolster their networks.

Yesterday’s announcement by Zilliqa comes just a day after interoperability protocol LayerZero announced integration with the leading cloud services provider. As CoinJournal highlighted, Google Cloud is now the default verifier on the cross-chain communication protocol developed by LayerZero Labs.

The cloud provider also partnered with Coinbase in October last year, the two firms noting the deal was aimed at promoting the Web3 ecosystem.