Aryeo offers an online platform for managing real estate marketing media, founded by a trio of real estate photographers and media creatives. It will fall under ShowingTime+, according to Zillow.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Zillow has acquired Aryeo, a marketing media management solution for agents and brokerages, according to an Aug. 2 announcement shared with Inman, in which financial details are not disclosed.

The company will become part of ShowingTime+, Zillow’s industry services software arm that’s been reaching into property marketing through photography scheduling, floor plan provisioning and advanced media home tours with Listing Media Services and upgraded Zillow listing websites through the June 2023-launched Listing Showcase.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Aryeo to the ShowingTime+ team to help us further our mission to offer elevated real estate experiences,” said Cynthia Taylor, vice president of product and business strategy for ShowingTime+, in the announcement. “We know elevated real estate experiences happen for consumers when the professionals doing the work are empowered with great products that help them deliver these experiences. ShowingTime+ is already doing this for agents, and we’re looking forward to empowering photographers and media companies as well.”

This is Zillow’s second acquisition in the listing media space, having acquired VRX Studios in December 2022. VRX provided floor plan creation, aerial photography and other visual marketing services.

Aryeo was founded in 2019 by a trio of industry creatives, photographers frustrated by the fragmented processes around finding work, scheduling and communicating with stakeholders. It works with more than 1,500 real estate media companies, according to its website.

Branick Weix, Aryeo co-founder and CEO, said in the announcement that they merely set out to soothe pain points for his media creation colleagues in the space.

“Our vision was to build the best platform possible and provide easy-to-use tools to help our customers grow,” Weix said in the announcement. “We’re teaming up with ShowingTime+ because we both believe in building technology that makes the industry better, and we will keep innovating and improving our platform for our customers.”

Aryeo’s web-based software facilitates workflow for organizing an agent’s property photos, videos, floorplans and related documents. It also helps agents by automatically producing single-property websites with custom domains and calls-to-action and uses an in-app design experience to build listing flyers and social media content. The company’s overlap with ShowingTime+’s value proposition is obvious.

Aryeo also provides listing-feed APIs for websites, multiple listing services and property portals, and it was a class of 2021 member of NAR’s REACH program.

The deal will allow ShowingtTime+ to work directly with even more creative professionals around the industry, inviting them to collaborate with the system through Aryeo’s intuitive, per-listing content portals. Users can access anything related to marketing a seller’s home, communicate on uses, update project status and generally be aware of what’s being used and when.

Aryeo will become a component of ShowingTime+, operating as it was yesterday, according to the company. Its value to those photographers working with Listing Media Services will be especially fruitful, given Weix and his team’s understanding of their role in making listings stand out.

Email Craig C. Rowe