A national protest meant to pressure Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign turned into a shutdown as citizens opted to stay away rather than take to the streets amid a heavy security presence.

Only a handful of protesters took part in the planned march, spearheaded by a group of disgruntled war veterans who have accused Mnangagwa of corruption and wanting to cling on to power, and they were dispersed by the police.

Following the reports of a low turnout, protest leader Blessed Geza urged Zimbabweans “not to be cowards” in a post on X.

Mnangagwa became president in 2017 following a coup against long-time leader Robert Mugabe and is currently serving his second and final term.

In a video shared on social media, police can be seen using teargas to disperse a crowd gathered at the President Robert Mugabe Square in Harare.

In another clip, a woman details the police’s efforts to clamp down on what was regarded as a “peaceful protest” as she vowed “we’re not going anywhere, we’re going to stay here”.

While in another, a small group of protestors can be heard chanting: “We don’t want the 2030 agenda” – a reference to a decision taken by the ruling Zanu-PF party to allow Mnangagwa to extend his term of office.

“I am 63 and life is tough…I am taking care of my grandchildren because my children cannot afford to,” a protester in crutches told local media house Citizens Voice Network.

“We want General [Constantine] Chiwenga to take over,” she added.

But across various cities and towns, businesses and schools opted to close while public transport remained scarce following warnings that any protests would not be tolerated.

At the heart of the recent protest is a reported plan by the president to extend his final term by two years to 2030. Mnangagwa’s second term expires in 2028.

The slogan “2030 he will still be the leader” has been shared by his supporters even though Zimbabwe’s constitution limits presidential terms to two five-year terms.

Despite a recent assurance from the president that he did intend to step down in three years, many remain unconvinced.

This has angered Geza, a veteran of the 1970s war of liberation and former senior Zanu-PF member, who has led a verbal attack on Mnangagwa.

In a series of often expletive-laden press conferences, gritty-voiced and with a furrowed forehead, he repeatedly called on the 82-year-old president to go or face being removed.

