US President Donald Trump’s Republicans have gone after Zohran Mamdani and have called on his administration to revoke his citizenship and deport him from the country. A political firestorm erupted after Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, pulled off a major upset in its Democratic mayoral primary, emerging with a commanding lead over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who conceded late Tuesday.

The 33-year-old socialist, a three-term New York State assemblyman, was born in Uganda to Indian parents. He lived in New York City since he was 7 years old and became a US citizen in 2018. If elected, he would become the first Muslim mayor of the “Big Apple”.

Republicans call for Mamdani’s deportation

Republicans are calling on Trump’s administration to revoke Zohran Mamdani’s citizenship and deport him from the country as the likely Democratic nominee for New York City’s next mayor endures a torrent of Islamophobic bigotry. Republicans allege that is not American enough, citing that he’s been a citizen for less than 10 years

Leading the charge was Trump himself, who called Mamdani a “100% Communist Lunatic.”

“It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor,” the commander-in-chief wrote on his Truth Social website. “We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous,” Trump wrote. “He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez)+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!” the MAGA leader added.

After Mamdani pulled off a stunning victory, the New York Republican Club called for deporting Mamdani as it said: “The radical Zohran Mamdani cannot be allowed to destroy our beloved city of New York.”

The group urged the president to invoke the Red Scare-era Communist Control Act to yank Mamdani’s citizenship and “promptly deport him.” The club called on White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, a staunch immigration hawk, and Trump border czar Tom Homan to take action.

“The time for action is now,” the group wrote. “New York is counting on you.”

Following Mamdani’s victory, Miller claimed New York City is the “clearest warning yet of what happens to a society when it fails to control migration.”

“The entire Democrat party is lining up behind the diehard socialist who wants to end all immigration enforcement and abolish the prison system entirely,” he added.

Republican Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee referred to Mamdani as “little Muhammad” and said he’s “an antisemitic, socialist, communist who will destroy the great City of New York.” “He needs to be DEPORTED. Which is why I am calling for him to be subject to denaturalization proceedings,” he added.

Ogles even sent a formal letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi requesting that the Department of Justice open an investigation into whether Mamdani obtained US citizenship fraudulently. “Publicly praising the Foundation’s convicted leadership as ‘my guys’ raises serious concerns about whether Mr. Mamdani held affiliations or sympathies he failed to disclose during the naturalisation process,” Ogles wrote in the letter.

He added: “While I understand that some may raise First Amendment concerns about taking legal action based on expressive conduct, such as rap lyrics, speech alone does not preclude accountability where it reasonably suggests underlying conduct relevant to eligibility for naturalisation.”

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace posted a poll asking if Mamdani should be denaturalised and deported. Georgia Rep. Mike Collins tweeted: “Might be time to bring back the [House Un-American Activities] Committee.”

Representative Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican, implied that Mamdani was somehow tied to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the metropolis, which occurred when he was 9. That came after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, posted an edited image of the Statue of Liberty clothed in a burqa.

Mace uploaded a picture of Mamdani in traditional South Asian attire greeting fellow Muslims and wrote: “After 9/11 we said ‘Never Forget.’ I think we sadly have forgotten.”

Some Republican lawmakers are citing the Communist Control Act of 1954 — a Cold War-era statute born out of America’s anti-communist “Red Scare” — which was intended to outlaw Communist Party activities in the United States. However, the law has seen little enforcement, has faced repeated constitutional challenges, and has never been used to strip anyone of their citizenship. Legal scholars widely regard the act as symbolic and effectively unenforceable in modern times.

Can Trump deport Mamdani?

Till date, none of the critics of Zohran Mamdani has presented concrete legal proof that he violated US naturalisation law. The process of denutralization- legally revoking someone’s citizenship- is rare in the United States. Under American law, a person can lose US citizenship only if:

The person obtained it through fraud or deliberate misrepresentation (such as hiding criminal or extremist affiliations)

The person was associated with a group promoting violent overthrow of the US government within five years of naturalisation

The person serious crimes like terrorism or war crimes before becoming a citizen and failed to disclose them during the process

The US government must prove all this in federal court, using strong and convincing evidence. Even if Mamdani’s citizenship is revoke, he would not be automatically deported. He would revert to being a lawful permanent resident (green card holder). That status allows him to live and work in the US but can make him vulnerable to deportation, though that would require a separate legal process with valid grounds.

