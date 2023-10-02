Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead fans have been wondering about the release date of the anime’s second season ever since the first season of the show premiered. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is a post-apocalyptic anime that revolves around Akira Tendo, a 24-year-old office worker for ZLM who finds an opportunity to escape his humdrum existence and enjoy life to the fullest after a zombie apocalypse hits Tokyo.

Here’s all the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 2 release date information we know so far, and all the details on when it is coming out.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 2 does not have a release date as of this writing as the anime has not yet been renewed for a second season.

However, due to the anime’s popularity as of writing, a second season will likely happen. If so, then fans will likely have to wait till the last episode of the first season finishes airing. This is because Viz Media, Shogakukan, and Shogakukan-Shuiesha Production are likely waiting to see the overall viewing numbers of the first season and its performance on the Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll streaming platforms before it decides to move ahead with a second season.

The voice cast of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead includes Shuichiro Umeda, Tomori Kusunoki, Makoto Furukawa, Minami Takahashi, Eri Nonoyama, Kenta Miyake, Shin-ichiro Miki, Soshiro Hori, and Kouichi Souma, among other voice cast members.

Where is Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 2 coming out?

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 2 isn’t confirmed to broadcast on MBS and TBS and stream on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll, as of this writing.

The official synopsis for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead reads:

“An overworked 24-year-old finally decides to live a little and create a bucket list, when a zombie outbreak hits the country.”