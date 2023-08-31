Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news

The Diamond League returns tonight with the best in the world looking to either maintain momentum from the Budapest World Championships or rebound after disappointing performances.

Josh Kerr stunned the world in the 1,500m when he took gold ahead of Norwegian superstar Jakob Ingebrigtsen and the Scot is looking to run a British 1,500m record during the remainder of his season, held by Sir Mo Farah (3:28.81) since 2013.

Noah Lyles is also in action, the American is now the double world champion in the 100m and 200m and will feature in the latter tonight alongside Briton Zharnel Hughes, who grabbed a bronze in the 100m last week.

While Daryll Neita will hope to challenge Sha’Carri Richardson in the 100m before returning to the track just 49 minutes later to take on world champion Shericka Jackson over 200m.

Here is the schedule for Zurich on Thursday and where to go for live results.

Zurich Diamond League – Thursday 31 July

17:22 Triple Jump Women

17:48 High Jump Men

18:18 Pole Vault Men

19:04 400m Hurdles Men

19:15 100m Women

19:23 3000m Steeplechase Women

19:24 Long Jump Men

19:41 1500m Men

19:42 Javelin Throw Men

19:53 800m Women

20:04 200m Women

20:10 5000m Men

20:33 100m Hurdles Women

20:41 200m Men

20:52 4x100m Relay Women

Full live results can be found here.

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?

5 May: Doha, Qatar

28 May: Rabat, Morocco

2 June: Florence, Italy

9 June: Paris, France

15 June: Oslo, Norway

30 June: Lausanne, Switzerland

2 July: Stockholm, Sweden

16 July: Chorzow, Poland

21 July: Monaco

23 July: London, United Kingdom

29 July: Shanghai, China

3 August: Shenzen, China

31 August: Zurich, Switzerland

8 September: Brussels, Belgium

16-17 September: Eugene, United States