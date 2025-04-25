MADRID — Top seeds Alexander Zverev and Aryna Sabalenka scored comfortable victories in their opening matches at the Madrid Open on Friday.

Zverev cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over home favorite Roberto Bautista Agut, while Sabalenka triumphed 6-3, 6-4 against qualifier Anna Blinkova.

Zverev, the Madrid champion in 2018 and 2021, needed only 69 minutes to extend his winning streak to six matches. The German player moved to No. 2 in the world after capturing the Munich title last week.

“A good match, I knew I had to focus against Roberto,” said Zverev, who improved to 24-5 in Madrid. “I knew that it was going to be a tough challenge. This is my favorite center court in the world, I only lost twice here in my entire life. I hope that stays the way throughout the next 10 days and that I can continue playing good tennis.”

In the third round, Zverev faces Nuno Borges or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Sabalenka, winner in Madrid in 2021 and 2023 and last year’s runner-up to Iga Swiatek, converted three of her seven break opportunities to defeat the 76th-ranked Blinkova.

The top-ranked Sabalenka will face No. 28 seed Elise Mertens in the third round.

Anastasia Potapova upset eighth-seeded Qinwen Zheng, while 15th-seed Amanda Anisimova lost 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 to fellow American Peyton Stearns. Sixth-seeded Jasmine Paolini eased past Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-2.

In other action on the men’s side, fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz of the U.S. routed Christopher O’Connell of Britain 6-1, 6-4, and Casper Ruud beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 6-4.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets, while Daniil Medvedev advanced after Laslo Djere withdrew.