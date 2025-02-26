Article content

Ontario PC leader Doug Ford appears to be on the verge of winning his third mandate, after calling a snap election late last month.

The two term premier has said he looked to a refreshed mandate to address the threats posed by U.S. President Donald Trump, including steep tariffs set to take effect next week.

Toronto Sun columnist Brian Lilley joins Dave Breakenridge to discuss how Trump’s threats have affected this campaign, what it has meant for discussion of other major issues, and how opposition leaders have fared during this campaign.

Background reading: LILLEY: Ridings to watch in Ontario’s election this Thursday

