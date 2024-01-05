The southwest portion of the U.S. is a captivating and diverse region known for its stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage and unique blend of traditions; this vast region offers a range of experiences.

Culturally, the Southwest is influenced by Native American and Hispanic traditions. The region’s cuisine, art and architecture reflect this, with dishes like New Mexican green chili stew and adobe-style buildings standing as testament to its unique heritage.

One of the most iconic features of the Southwest is its breathtaking natural beauty. The Grand Canyon, Santa Fe National Forest and Monument Valley are just a few of the awe-inspiring natural wonders that draw visitors from around the world. The Sonoran and Mojave’s arid deserts starkly contrast the lush forests and mountains found in some areas.

1. Flower Mound, Texas

Texas wildflowers gave Flower Mound its name.

There are no secrets here; Flower Mound, Texas is known for its wildflowers, just as its name promises. Flower Mound — which sits 650 feet above sea level and is perched over the countryside — probably got its name because of the wildflowers that carpet the elevated mound in the town center, from the iconic Texas bluebonnets to pansies and the Indian blankets that look like daisies but have yellow tips, the prolific wildflowers make this Dallas-Fort Worth suburb a pretty place to live.

Beyond the beauty and blooms, there are safe neighborhoods, excellent schools, low property taxes, great medical care and a section of the town that borders Grapevine Lake, all of which contribute to Flower Mound’s ranking as one of the best places to live in the Southwest.

Flower Mound residents (and their pets) have all kinds of fun ways to enjoy the great outdoors thanks to 1,000 acres of parkland. Heritage Park is a local favorite with amenities galore — including a splash pad, a playground, a performance pavilion, an 18-hole disc golf course and bronze statues of animals native to the area. On top of all that, there’s a boardwalk, a waterfall and a 5-acre dog park.

Golfers can hit the greens close to home at award-winning golf courses year-round, snagging tee times at Bridlewood and Tour 18. There are also equestrian centers and 12 miles of trails for horse riding throughout the town.

Summers get hot, but there are many places to beat the heat, including the swimming beaches at Grapevine Lake or the Flower Mound CAC Pool Outdoor Waterpark with slides, a lazy river and a 60-gallon dump bucket to cool you down instantly.

What’s more? Residents know how to have a good time, with neighbors coming together for community celebrations like an Easter Egg Scramble, summertime Chalk the Walk fest, and a Christmastime parade and tree lighting ceremony, which preserve the small-town spirit outside one of the country’s largest metroplexes. But one of the unique events is the Halloween-time Glowing Pumpkin Plunge at the CAC indoor pool, decorated with black lights and neon pumpkins bobbing in the water.

2. Sugar Land, Texas

Sugarland, Texas

It’s true; life is just sweeter in Sugar Land, Texas. Once a significant producer of — you guessed it — sugar, Sugar Land has made a name for itself with its safe neighborhoods, diverse residents, brilliantly designed master-planned communities, exceptional medical care and highly educated workforce. It’s easy to see why this Houston suburb is one of the best places to live in the Southwest.

Sugar Land’s business-friendly climate is attracting companies from a number of industries like biotech, insurance, manufacturing and more. But there are also many job opportunities and a close-knit community for entrepreneurs just 20 minutes away in Houston, one of the biggest U.S. cities.

Sugar Land’s well-planned communities are great for those looking to put down roots and raise families while working in the Houston metroplex. New residents have their pick of dozens of neighborhoods and communities, from Avalon, where you’ll find waterfront neighborhoods and 70 acres of lakes, to Italian-Renaissance-style townhomes with lake views in Lake Pointe Town Center, to Sugar Creek, which is known for its country clubs and golf courses.

While neighborhoods have tons of greenways and walking trails, there are also a couple of dozen public parks, more than 50 miles of walking, running and biking trails, a town square with shops and restaurants, plus all kinds of events like fitness meetups, festivals, concerts, markets and outdoor “date night” movies. Families have all sorts of fun things to do with kids in Sugar Land, too, like visiting the interactive Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center, where kids can do science experiments, explore Gullah history and cultural heritage, and play with one another in the tot spot or Kidtropolis, a kid-run city.

Sugar Land residents can also catch concerts close to home at the Smart Financial Centre, a state-of-the-art performance venue with movable walls that can expand and contract and host events for up to 6,400 people. In addition, baseball fans can cheer on the Space Cowboys minor league team at Constellation Field, which is an absolute blast. The ballpark has a simulated baseball experience called Moonshot Alley, which tracks your pitching and hitting metrics. Finally, at Karbach Cantina, baseball fans can enjoy a beer garden and rounds of cornhole.

3. Gilbert, Arizona

Gilbert, Arizona, is one of America’s fastest-growing communities, with a population skyrocketing from under 6,000 in 1980 to more than 277,000 today. And it’s easy to see why residents flock to this Phoenix suburb. Gilbert has a strong economy, fantastic healthcare options, competitive schools and safe neighborhoods, all of which help secure its spot as one of the best places to live in the Southwest. Also worth mentioning: The sun shines here nearly 300 days a year, and temperatures can get hot.

Gilbert, Arizona

Residents cool down at Frost, a local gelato and sorbet shop serving dozens of flavors to help beat the heat waves. (Get a scoop of the strawberry and Champagne.)

As far as jobs go, several exciting industries fire Gilbert’s economic engine, including clean technology and renewable energy, aerospace and aviation, and advanced manufacturing. Gilbert is also advancing life sciences and is leading the way in stem-cell therapies and regenerative medicines. As a testament to the innovation that happens in Gilbert, the community nabs nearly 260 patents a year. Leading healthcare companies like Dignity Health, Banner healthcare and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center all have a presence in Gilbert, and the town has more than 2 million square feet of hospital and clinical research facilities.

One of the reasons so many employers are picking Gilbert to launch or grow their operations is because of the strong talent pipeline: A high concentration of residents have graduate and professional degrees, and 44% of residents hold a bachelor’s degree or higher, which is above the national average of 33.1%. In addition, at the University of Arizona’s Gilbert campus, students have close-to-home educational opportunities to learn a new skill at a coding boot camp or meet demand in the healthcare industry via a four-year bachelor’s degree program in nursing.

Gilbert residents also find plenty to do in their downtime, from Pure Esports, which has 50 gaming stations, to the Hale Center Theatre, where residents can catch a musical. And creativity flows out of Gilbert. The city has an impressive arts and culture scene, which is reflected in its Saturday Art Walks and colorful murals that brighten up the brick walls throughout town. Also, Gilbert has illuminated art benches that glow at night.

4. Round Rock, Texas

Round Rock, Texas

A fast-growing suburb of Austin, Round Rock, Texas, is home to 129,785 residents (and counting) who enjoy all types of livability perks, including an award-winning park system, safe neighborhoods, and ample career opportunities with industry-leading employers like Dell Technologies

DELL,

-0.82% ,

Emerson Automation Solutions and Toppan Photomasks.

As one of the best places to live in the Southwest, Round Rock offers more than three dozen developed parks, including a Play for All Abilities Park, a treasure for central Texas with features like a sensory pod sandbox, a nature area and an all-abilities treehouse. Old Settlers Park is another community favorite with 640 acres of rolling countryside and a place where neighbors gather for festivals. Downtown Round Rock is adorable, too, with historical buildings, ice cream shops, Merry’s Mud Pottery House, PopUp Art Shows and a collection of restaurants serving everything from barbecue to shaved ice and brisket queso (yup, you’ll find it at Finley’s Kitchen and Bar).

Healthcare also scores high in Round Rock, as residents can access comprehensive care with doctors’ offices, trauma care centers at great hospitals like Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital and more than 8,400 health practitioners in Williamson County.

5. Chandler, Arizona

A sprawling and vibrant city, Chandler, Arizona, ranks high in nearly every category measured, making it easy to see why it’s one of the best places to live in the Southwest. Arizona might be a great place to retire, but families and young professionals continue to discover that Chandler isn’t a sleepy town. With a thriving restaurant, nightlife scene and dozens of annual events, it’s challenging to be bored here. The Ostrich Festival, the Downtown Chandler Fine Art and Wine Festival, the Southwest Cajun Fest and the Chandler Jazz Festival are just some of the events keeping Chandler residents entertained throughout the year.

Chandler, Arizona

Because Arizona is known for its sunny disposition, world-class golf courses and parks are abundant in Chandler. Even as one of the biggest cities in the state, Chandler retains its charming, walkable downtown full of public art, local restaurants and breweries, and great shopping. And the area’s high healthcare ranking isn’t just a result of plenty of outdoor spaces — great hospitals and doctors keep residents in good health.

The city also ranks highly in the economics category. Chandler’s reputation as a city full of forward-thinkers and innovation has drawn companies of all sizes to the area and created a robust economic environment. Education is a priority for residents, with a ratio of 18 students to one teacher and a 90% graduation rate. Excellent schools, job opportunities, and plenty of ways to have fun on the weekend and get outdoors make Chandler a great place to plant roots and raise a family.

6. Tempe, Arizona

The Arizona State University campus in Tempe.

While Tempe is home to Arizona State University, don’t be fooled into thinking that this is just a college town. ASU brings innovation, jobs and a perpetual buzz to the city. Still, that isn’t all that makes Tempe one of the best places to live in the Southwest.

Fantastic recreation, a thriving economy and excellent access to healthcare all helped Tempe score high on our index. Tempe residents love to live outside and take advantage of nearby mountains for hiking and local lakes and public pools to cool off. There’s a great brewery scene and a variety of delicious restaurants and cool bars with great patios to enjoy the temperate weather most of the year. Areas like the more family-friendly neighborhoods of North Tempe and the perfect scene for younger professionals in Tempe Town Lake each fulfill a distinct niche in the area, making Tempe feel like a smaller community and an urban center at the same time.

There is always something going on here, with consistent athletic competitions and arts performances on campus and a bustling events calendar full of events, including Las Noches de las Luminarias at the Desert Botanical Garden, the Festival of the Arts and Second Sundays on Mill.

7. Edmond, Oklahoma

The University of Central Oklahoma.

Once considered a sleepy suburb of Oklahoma City, it’s clear that Edmond is carving its own unique path — rightfully earning its spot as one of the best places to live in the Southwest. Edmond has a growing and adorable downtown scene and its own strong economy separate from the city. Unsurprisingly, healthcare and education are among the top industries, with the University of Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma Christian University within city limits.

Adding to its big-city amenities are thriving healthcare facilities, which include two hospitals, a surgical center and many physicians’ offices — all creating 1,000-plus jobs that have generated about $400 million since 2010. Of course, this investment in healthcare has translated into a healthier community and a longer life expectancy in Edmond when compared with the rest of the state.

But beyond the economy, Edmond is a great place to live for many other reasons, including its excellent schools, family-friendly vibe and unmatched quality of life. In addition, the city is home to several parks and places to get out and about to explore, like Arcadia Lake and the Arcadia Lake Trail. Also, Edmond has a thriving arts and culture scene and is home to several museums, galleries and performing arts venues. For example, the Armstrong Auditorium is a world-class performing arts center hosting the best classical, folk and jazz artists.

8. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Broken Arrow strikes an elusive balance: It has big-city amenities and a robust economy yet retains and maintains small-town charm. With more than 115,000 residents, this Oklahoma suburb outside Tulsa is one of the best places to live in the Southwest. It is a city reaping the benefits of its investments, like a $6 million jobs creation package that helped Flight Safe International build a state-of-the-art flight simulator facility. Broken Arrow also plans a 90-acre mixed-use Innovation District with residences, businesses and education components to strengthen the talent pipeline for the area’s high-tech industry.

Broken Arrow is just outside Tulsa.

Broken Arrow residents have a revitalized and vibrant downtown area known as the Rose District, which hosts farmers markets and has an interactive water feature for kids to splash around on hot summer days. There are also many locally owned shops, plus great restaurants serving everything from pizza to local beer, sushi and California-influenced Mexican dishes. There are plenty of things to do in Broken Arrow, and residents love the tightknit community with an affordable cost of living.

With safe neighborhoods, affordable homes and community gems like the 1,500-seat Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center, it’s easy to see why this fast-growing city is such a draw for young families, retirees, veterans and more.

9. Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma

Norman combines the charm of a small town with the amenities of much larger cities. Scoring high in housing, with a median price of just $212,000, Norman is home to the University of Oklahoma, is easy to navigate and offers excellent healthcare options, which all helped make it one of the best places to live in the Southwest. The largest meteorological school in the country is in Norman, and the National Weather Service has an office here that employs an array of brilliant folks.

Forward-thinking isn’t just happening on campus; the city has a reputation as an excellent place for entrepreneurs who are driving higher-paying jobs and economic growth citywide. Though the University — and its perpetually talented football and gymnastics teams — are what Norman is known for, it’s more than just a college town.

Great museums, an awesome performing arts scene and tons of live music — including the free Norman Music Festival—mean there’s no excuse to be bored here. Downtown has been revitalized and is a great place to stroll shops and find great bites to eat. The area is surrounded by gorgeous landscapes for residents to explore when they need some fresh air, but there are also several great parks within the city for picnics, studying and hiking.

10. Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Rio Rancho, N.M.

Rio Rancho residents get to bask in nearly 300 days of sunshine every year and have easy access to significant New Mexico sites like Route 66 and Bandelier National Monument, home to ruins and petroglyphs left behind by ancestral Puebloan people. As one of the best places to live in the Southwest and ranking high in the environmental category, Rio Rancho is flanked by mesas and mountainous deserts. Land of Enchantment is right!

Bandelier National Monument, New Mexico

Rio Rancho neighborhoods are near parks (more than 50) and trails. The Willow Creek Bosque offers walking trails, dog-friendly areas and wildlife habitat viewing locations, making it the perfect place to spend an afternoon outdoors.

Albuquerque and all of its bigger-city amenities are close by. Still, there’s plenty close to home in Rio Rancho, too, and residents can get their fill of posole and green chile at Hot Tamales and cheer on the Duke City Gladiators, an indoor football team, at the Rio Rancho Events Center. In addition, the city offers residents a relatively low cost of living, ample job opportunities, and quality public and private schools, making it an excellent place for young families and young professionals to settle down.

