Victoria is one incredible city to visit when exploring Vancouver Island in British Columbia. There are heaps of the best things to do in Victoria, filled with exciting places all across the city.

We totally loved our trip to Victoria and Vancouver Island. It’s such a beautiful part of British Columbia and one of our favourite places in Canada.

Best of all, Victoria can be visited as part of a day trip (when visiting on a cruise) or as a standalone city, easily reached by flight or ferry.

So, to help you get the most out of your time visiting, take a look at our top places in Victoria to visit. You’re going to have a great time!

1.) Butchart Gardens

Perched in Brentwood Bay, Butchart Gardens is one of the most popular gardens in all of Canada to visit. Dating back to the early 1900s, visiting Butchart Gardens is one of the best things to do in Victoria during any season.

Once here, make sure to visit the Ross Fountain, the Bog Gardens and the Rose Garden. Finally, if you’re hankering for a bite to eat, reserve a table at The Dining Room that’s so incredible. Their High Tea is so good.

If you want to visit from Vancouver, make sure to book this tour and transfer that will take you from Vancouver City via ferry for a Gulf Islands cruise and Butchart Gardens. It makes things so easy.

2.) Whale Watching In Victoria

The area around Vancouver Island is one of the best regions on the West Coast to spot whales. We saw so many humpbacks whilst on this whale-watching tour from Victoria. It was incredible.

Now, this tour takes around three hours and is so much fun. Now, we always book these zodiac boat tours. The reason is, that they are more agile and fast to react to sightings when you’re out on the open ocean. Larger boats, take time to turn and are much slower – which can mean you miss the sightings if they’re not close by.

3.) Craigdarroch Castle

We have something of a soft spot for castles, even if Craigdarroch Castle is something of a folly.

Known for its gorgeous Victorian architecture, the castle has artefacts and architecture dating back to the 19th Century. Best of all, Craigdarroch Castle is easy to visit.

Once here, you’ll be able to explore four floors of the castle that was built by Robert Dunsmuir. Visits take around 30-45 minutes and it’s well worth popping in.

Afterwards, you can visit the nearby Art Gallery of Greater Victoria. It’s one of the best things to do in Victoria if you’re interested in local and regional art from this area of British Columbia.

4.) Victoria Legislative Assembly (Parliament Building)

There are heaps of places to visit in Victoria, but none quite so well known as the Victoria Parliament Building.

Designed in 1897 by Frances M. Rattenbury, it’s one of the city’s most renowned buildings and easy to visit if you’re already strolling through the inner harbour.

Once here, you can head inside on a self-guided tour when the Legislative Assembly building is open. Best of all, you can download this free guided tour guide from the Legislative Assembly themselves. It’s published in a variety of languages, so makes it nice and easy for international visitors.

5.) Victoria’s Chinatown

Whenever we travel to Canada or West Coast cities in wider North America, we try our best to visit the Chinatown neighbourhoods. They’re always incredible and the food choices are great if you’re looking for authentic Asian dishes.

Not only that, Victoria’s Chinatown is the oldest in all of Canada; starting back in the 1800s.

Oh, and don’t forget to visit Fan Tan Alley for a little stroll through. It’s the narrowest street in all of North America and used to house illicit gambling and factories a few centuries ago. Nowadays, it’s filled with little shops and Chinese restaurants.

Pop by Dumpling Drop for their delicious homemade dumplings and spot the Gate of Harmonious Interest that’s at the start of Fisgard Street. Oh, and don’t forget to pop into Wah Lai Yuen Bakery for some of their delicious treats, too. It’s one of the best things to do in Victoria, especially when you’re hungry.

6.) Hatley Park National Historic Site

Built back in the 1900s, visiting the Hatley Park National Historic Site is easily one of the best things to do in Victoria whilst exploring the area around Colwood Waterfront.

Now, not only are the gardens and house itself so beautiful to visit, but you’ll also get to see the filming locations for X-Men and Deadpool, too.

You might even spot peacocks in the grounds.

7.) Beacon Hill Park

A gorgeous shoreline park, Beacon Hill Park is a stunner of a place with the greatest views from the Flagpole viewpoint.

Once here, take a walk along the Stone Bridge and follow the Beacon Hill loop to head for the views.

Afterwards, stroll further to the coastal parts of Beacon Hill Park and spot the tallest Totem Pole in the entire world. You’ll get to see the carved Kwakwaka’wakw structure and figures that make it so special.

For an unfussy bite, stop at a local institution, Beacon Drive-In. They make some of the best hot dogs in British Columbia. Oh, and don’t forget their ‘screaming hot burger’; it’s so good.

8.) Victoria Inner Harbour

Located right next to the Fairmont Empress Harbour, take a stroll along the Inner Harbour that’s so lovely and vibrant to visit.

In lots of ways, it’ll actually be the place you should begin on the trip, especially if you’re arriving by cruise. Throughout the year, the Inner Harbour hosts festivals and other fun activities happen – which means there’s always something going on.

Hungry? Make sure that you stop at Ithaka Greek Restaurant. It is a terrific restaurant with the best seafood that’s freshly caught on the day.

9.) Baynes Beach, Victoria

On the eastern shores of Victoria, visiting Baynes Beach is one of the best things to do in Victoria when strolling the shoreline.

You can get some stunning views from Easternmost Point, and you might even spot whales on the shores, too.

Now, one thing to know is that there’s not a huge amount of facilities or restaurants around this bit of shoreline. So, make sure to head across after food.

10.) Victoria Hiking Trails

Even if you are not a hiker, you have to stroll some of the hiking trails around Victoria. They are so special.

Known as one of the most scenic cities in British Columbia, make sure to join the trails that range from easy trails, like the Dallas Road Waterfront Trail to the Galloping Goose Regional Trail that’s a little tougher. Each trail offers different scenic views across Vancouver Island and the shoreline itself.

If hiking isn’t your thing, head over to Fort Rodd Hill that’s a historic naval base. If you’re interested in military history, head around the grounds and explore the armoury that was used from 1895 to 1956. Just be sure to take some comfy walking shoes.

