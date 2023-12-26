It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024! So, let’s break out the champagne (alcoholic or non) and all the confetti to toast what was and what will be. Of course, ringing in the new year makes for the best social media posts ever. Whether it’s showing off your sequins at a big New Year’s Eve party or showing off your sweatpants at a more intimate gathering at home (read: on your couch with Netflix and food), we’re sure you’ll want to share your memories on Instagram with your friends and family.

When it comes to posting the most glam selfie, funny group shot with the kids, or even a romantic moment with your midnight kiss, you’ll definitely want the perfect caption to go along with it. If you’re struggling with coming up with the cutest quote or the most clever pun, you’re not alone — brain fatigue has us all in its chokehold at this point. Fortunately, the following Instagram-worthy New Year captions will help you kick off 2024 in style.