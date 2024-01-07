11. “Shining Girls”





Elisabeth Moss on “Shining Girls.”



Apple TV+





Based on the 2013 novel of the same name, “Shining Girls” follows an archivist named Kirby (Elisabeth Moss) trying to come to grips with her new reality following an assault. After uncovering a murder with a similar MO to her own attack, Kirby decides to assist in the investigation.

“Shining Girls” jumps between timelines, and Kirby’s distortion of reality is experienced firsthand by viewers as well. While it may be tricky to follow at times, Moss’ superb acting make the show a must-watch.

Apple TV+ history

Apple TV+ has evolved to become a must-have streaming service. When Apple first jumped into the streaming space in November 2019, it touted prestige originals with big-name stars, but the shows landed with a whimper, and there were only a select few of them.

The tech giant’s bread and butter is in Apple products, and its services are more of an extension of those.

If Apple can drive customers through its products to its services — including iCloud, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and more — then that’s a bonus.

Apple’s streaming service is already feeling the benefit of soccer superstar Lionel Messi joining Major League Soccer, according to Tim Cook.

Cook said in the Apple earnings call for Q2 2023 that Apple TV+ had beaten its subscriber targets over the three months ending July 1.

But Apple and its streaming competitors don’t seem to be after subscriber growth alone — they’re after profitability, as evidenced by the streaming subscription price raises from Netflix, Disney, Hulu, and others in recent months.

As Business Insider’s Matt Turner put it, “the great streaming giveaway is over.”