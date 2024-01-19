Nestled on the south coast of England, the Isle of Wight is gorgeous to visit. Not only that, there are heaps of the best things to do on the Isle of Wight all across the island. From coastal walks to quaint villages; there’s something for every type of traveller.

Over the years, we’ve visited the Isle of Wight many times and loved every visit. Best of all, the Isle of Wight is easy to get to via Portsmouth or Southampton. Plus, you can actually join another service from Lymington, too. In total, there are around 150 plus crossings a day; which makes a visit to the Isle of Wight really easy for a day trip or a long weekend trip.

So, to help you get the most out of your time, I’m sharing the top places on the Isle of Wight that you think you’ll love. Have an amazing time exploring.

1.) St Catherine’s Oratory

The Medieval lighthouse of St Catherine’s Oratory is totally gorgeous to visit. Perched on the south coast of the Isle of Wight, the lighthouse was constructed by Lord of Chale Walter de Godeton.

It’s said, he decided to build the lighthouse in the 1300s after the plundering of a stranded vessel on the shore.

To get here, park your car at Blackgang Viewpoint Car Park and take a stroll across the fields that take you to St Catherine’s Oratory itself. Now, the pathway is lightly visible and quite uneven in parts; even muddy in wet conditions.

So, make sure to wear good footwear. The walk might be relatively short (about 400 metres) but it can be slippy.

Afterwards, if you’ve got time, take a stroll around Chale Bay, too. The coastline here is stunning.

Read more: Best things to do in Southampton

2.) The Needles

Probably the most famous rocks in all of the United Kingdom, The Needles are towering chalk stacks that jut out into the English Channel. Best of all, the walk to and from The Needles is absolutely gorgeous.

To get here, park your car here and follow ‘The Needles’ signs that you really can’t miss. a light stroll, it’ll take you around 20 minutes to walk and is lovely to see the views over the coastline.

Once you get here, make sure to check out the Old Battery and pop into the little cafe for a brew. The views here are stunning.

If you fancy more of a ramble, head on the Needles Headland and Tennyson Down walkways that follow the cliff line of the Isle of Wight. It’s totally beautiful but can get blustery on windy days.

3.) Godshill

Right in the beating heart of the island, visiting Godshill is one of the best things to do on the Isle of Wight when you visit. It might be a small little village but its history dates back centuries and is so beautiful to see.

After parking, make sure to explore Godshill on foot. It’s so lovely, especially when visiting the Godshill Model Village which is so cute. Also, don’t forget to see All Saints’ Church in Church Hill and pop into Griffin Godshill for a proper pub lunch. Their roasted lamb shank is so good.

Oh, and don’t forget to pop into Cheverton Farm Shop that’s a few minute’s drive from Godshill. It’s the perfect place to stop for local produce to take home.

4.) Cowes Week

Cowes Week is one of the most exciting times to visit the Isle of Wight. The whole coastline comes alive with over 700 boats and nearly 50 boat races every single day.

Not only that, the town of Cowes hosts live music, stalls, food and parties during the whole week. It’s so much fun. For a tasty bite, pop into The Anchor Inn that’s just off the Marina. Their seafood hot pots are so tasty.

Read more: Best things to do in Southampton

5.) Shepherds Chine

Not too far from St Catherine’s Oratory, strolling Shepherds Chine is one of the best things to do on the Isle of Wight on the south coast. It’s the perfect place for a stroll on the beachfront.

Afterwards, head over to the cosy little Dinosaur Expedition Centre that’s just off the main road. This whole area of England (and the wider Jurassic Coast) is well known for Dinosaur fossils.

6.) Osborne House

Once, the favourite Royal residence of Queen Victoria, exploring Osborne House is one of the best things to do on the Isle of Wight if you love royal history.

It’s so much fun to go around and explore.

Best of all, you can actually explore the gardens and the main rooms around Osborne House itself. It’s so beautiful to see.

Just make sure to give yourself at least 2 hours to explore some of the grounds and the inside.

You’ll love it.

Read more: Best things to do in Portsmouth

7.) Isle of Wight Distillery

For a distillery visit, head over to the Mermaid Bar at the Isle of Wight Distillery. It’s one of my favourite gins (Mermaid Gin) and the bar itself is so nice.

Head here around lunchtime and have a few tipples of the local gin. Oh, and be sure to grab some food, too. We had an amazing local crab and fries in the sunshine. It was all so nice.

8.) Freshwater Bay

Freshwater Bay is not too far from The Needles and easily reached when you’re on the west of the island. Now, Freshwater Bay might be relatively small and sleepy; but that’s all part of its charm.

Once parked up, head onto the small pebbled beach or walk the coastline towards the E.L.M. Memorial Obelisk. Oh, and make sure to pop inside the Dimbola Gallery and Museum. It’s housed in the historic home of Julia Margaret Cameron (a famous Victorian photographer).

Read more: Best things to do in Portsmouth

9.) Carisbrooke Castle

The famous castle where Charles I was imprisoned, visiting Carisbrooke Castle is one of the best things to do on the Isle of Wight if you want to explore more of the UK’s long history.

Best of all, you can reach Carisbrooke Castle as you drive from one side of the island to the other.

Once here, you’ll be able to explore the 1000 years of history at this sight; which is just wild to think about. Plus, you’ll even get to learn all about the pre-medival buildings. It’s said that there are ruins of an old Roman fort still underneath the current structure.

Read more: Best places to visit in the south of England

10.) Ventnor

Ventnor is a stunning shoreline with a beautiful bay which is gorgeous on a sunny summer day. This is is spot to be added to your Isle of Wight to-see list; especially if you’re something of a beach bum.

Getting Hungry? Pop into the Smoking Lobster or The Spyglass Inn for a tasty bite. Both a really good choices for a hearty lunch.

Afterwards, head over to St Boniface that’s a parish church located in Bonchurch. This church is amongst one of the few churches in England and it is dedicated to a Saxon month who died in 755. It’s so special to see, even if it is quite small.

Also, don’t forget about the Ventnor Botanic Garden which is on the fringes of the town itself. Located in Ventnor, this garden was founded in 1970 and is home to some of the tropical trees and shrubs that can grow in this microclimate.

Read more: Best places to visit in the south of England

11.) Shanklin Chine

Exploring Shanklin Chine is easily one of the best things to do on the Isle of Wight. This natural ravine has matured over thousands of years to create a beautiful nature reserve that you can walk around to this day.

Here, you’ll find lots of easy-to-reach trails smaller waterfalls and lush gardens to boot! There are also wooden walkways for visitors to use and see the area without having to clamber the ravine itself. This makes it all so easy to visit

Oh, and don’t forget to stop for tea and scones in their little tea room.

12.) Shanklin Beach

While at Shanklin, you can stop at the popular Shanklin seafront which is lovely for a stroll or a dip in the warmer summer months.

This small seaside resort has so many fun things to do like crazy-golfing, biking routes to follow or just visiting for a pub lunch on the front.

Afterwards, head further towards the town of Sandown and pop into Dinosaur Isle which is said to be Europe’s first museum solely dedicated to dinosaurs.

Read more: Best places to visit in the south of England

17 Beautiful Places In The South Of England To Visit

Check Out The Very Best Of Great Britain!

Pop Over To Our YouTube Channel For Travel Videos!