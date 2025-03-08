Twelve people were injured in a shooting at a Toronto pub Friday night, police said.

The shooting occurred around 10:39 p.m. near Progress Avenue and Corporate Drive, Toronto police said, which is in the Scarborough section of the city.

Four people injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. Injuries ranged from critical to minor, Toronto Paramedic Services said by phone.

The gunman was described as wearing a black balaclava, and was seen fleeing in a silver car, police said.

First responders on the scene of a shooting that occurred at a pub in Toronto on Friday. CTV

Video from CTV showed first responders wheeling one patient on a gurney to an ambulance, and heavily armed police at the scene.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said in a statement posted to social media that all police resources have been deployed.

“I am deeply troubled to hear reports of a shooting at a pub in Scarborough. I have spoken to Chief Demkiw and he has assured me all necessary resources have been deployed,” Chow said, referring to Toronto Chief of Police Myron Demkiw.

“This is an early and ongoing investigation — police will provide further details. My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” she said.