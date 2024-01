Watch franchises from “Jurassic Park” and “John Wick” on Netflix this month.

Hit movies like “School of Rock,” “Jackie Brown,” and “Training Day” are also available.

Check out musicals “Mamma Mia!” and “Cats” too.

Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app







Celebrate the new year by sitting back and watching some movies on Netflix. We have over a dozen here that are worth your time.