Creative writing is a challenge for many students, often because they can’t come up with anything to write about. That’s why we love picture writing prompts. Each one sparks the imagination and helps young writers jump right into crafting a story to match. We rounded up a whole collection of intriguing images for use with kids in grades K-12 along. Plus we designed a set of free Google Slides featuring all of the prompts so you can easily share them with students.

Tip: Start by showing students the picture (or let them choose from among several) without making any comment about what they’re seeing. For kids who still struggle to get started, suggest a potential title or opening sentence, like the examples included here.

Don't miss our free downloadable.

Elementary Picture Writing Prompts

When kids first see these picture writing prompts, they may or may not immediately feel inspired. If they need some help, ask them questions like “What led up to this moment?” or “What’s going to happen next?”

Puppy Love

anncapictures via Pixabay

When Larry fell in love, he fell hard.

Ask Sign

terimakasih0 via Pixabay

When the new sign appeared on Main Street, everyone in town wondered exactly what it meant.

Snowy Footprints

117O8734 via Pixabay

After that crazy day, all that was left to show for it was footprints in the snow.

Dinosaur Bones

Mysticsartdesign via Pixabay

“Come with me if you want to live!” Ash said, reaching out a hand.

Undersea Treasure

Larisa-K via Pixabay

For years, no one saw the locked treasure chest but the local fish, who wondered what it could contain.

A Game of Fetch

Hitcom via Pixabay

To Scout, it was a game, but to Mr. Freezy, it was much more.

Ladybug Gossip

RonBerg via Pixabay

The ladybug’s picnic was an excellent chance to meet up with old friends and hear all the latest gossip.

Peekaboo

mostafa_meraji via Pixabay

We met them when they peeked into our window, watching us as we ate lunch and watched cartoons.

King of the Jungle

ThomasWolter via Pixabay

It wasn’t the crown that made Amari the king of all he surveyed.

The Final Pitch

jatocreate via Pixabay

It all came down to this—the final pitch in a game that was tied 2-2.

Doggie Massage

Spiritze via Pixabay

Every dog in the neighborhood knew that Rocky gave the best massages and was always willing to lend an ear too.

Skateboard Life

ua_Bob_Dmyt_ua via Pixabay

When Charli got her first skateboard, she made herself a promise.

Garden of the Past

Prawny via Pixabay

The woman walked in the garden every day, never saying a word.

Sunset Friends

vigush98 via Pixabay

They met on the jungle gym every day at sunset, sharing everything about their days.

Pink Umbrellas

lecreusois via Pixabay

When the pink umbrellas first appeared, Toni thought they might be magic.

Firefly Forest

monicore via Pixabay

Olivia was surprised to discover that the fireflies didn’t just glow, they also sang.

Robot Spider

Ray_Shrewsberry via Pixabay

When it first crawled ashore, the mechanical spider moved slowly.

Fallen House

paulbr75 via Pixabay

Staring at their house, which was now on its side, the whole family was in shock.

Red Riding Hood

kudybadorota via Pixabay

If only she’d been riding her faithful steed the day she’d met the Big Bad Wolf, things might have been very different.

Kangaroo Fall

Katrina_S via Pixabay

“Well, this is embarrassing,” thought Bouncer, as laughter filled the air around him.

Lost Cat

guapita50 via Pixabay

Daci’s big brother said her signs wouldn’t help them find their runaway cat, but he was wrong.

Penguin Bookshop

ThankYouFantasyPictures via Pixabay

A visit to Mr. Pickerel’s Penguin Bookshop is always an adventure.

Egg Family

Alexas_Fotos via Pixabay

Of all the eggs in the carton, Ella was the one who could always crack you up.

Sky Swings

JillWellington via Pixabay

That was the year Min was finally tall enough to ride the Sky Swings, but now she wasn’t so sure.

Rubber Duck Parade

Couleur via Pixabay

It was truly an honor to be asked to lead the Spring Duck Parade.

Teddy Story Time

MabelAmber via Pixabay

Every afternoon, the three friends gathered for story time in their favorite spot in the woods.

Underwater School

Darkmoon_Art via Pixabay

Nia thought going to school underwater would be exciting, but some days she really missed going outside for recess.

Happy Ball

Pexels/Happy Ball via Pixabay

The day Amos started his journey down the river, the sun was shining brightly.

Turtle Trouble

GerDukes via Pixabay

“None shall pass,” growled the old sea turtle, blocking the way.

Dinosaur Race

Dieterich01 via Pixabay

Pia was supposed to keep Balthazar on a leash, but once they reached the forest, she set him free and they both began to run.

Finally Seeing Eye to Eye

JenDigitalArt via Pixabay

“So, we meet at last, face to face,” Lord Squeakerton said to his enemy, the Count of Catnip.

What?!?

LukasBasel via Pixabay

It takes a lot to surprise a monkey, but you don’t see something like this every day.

Not Coming Out

ambermb via Pixabay

The day started out normally enough, but by the end, Chris knew he was in over his head.

Life on Other Planets

KELLEPICS via Pixabay

“Hurry up,” Grnklor told his robopup. “We have to get back inside before nightfall.”

Reindeer Games

kinkate/Boy and Reindeer via Pixabay

The wind had died down, but the setting sun seemed to take all the warmth of the day with it.

Something to Celebrate

StartupStockPhotos via Pixabay

Their classmates could hear their shouts of joy from all the way down the hall.

Home Sweet Mushroom

Noupload/Mushroom House via Pixabay

When the fairies that lived in the garden invited her to stay with them for awhile, Maria wasn’t sure what to expect.

Loch Ness Mystery

GregMontani via Pixabay

“There it is! I told you Nessie is real!” Angus whispered to Lee.

Lonely Bear

Pexels via Pixabay

It was hard to say who was lonelier that night, Amil or his lost stuffed bear, Jasper.

Sometimes You Lose

Jarmoluk via Pixabay

When his team lost the championship, Miguel was crushed, but it turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to him.



Middle School Picture Writing Prompts

Middle school writing prompts can be a little more complex, with pictures that have a lot of potential interpretations. Encourage students to delve deeper into the story by describing how the characters feel and why they behave the way they do.

New Shoes

Tien-seven via Pixabay

Morgan was incredibly proud of those shoes, paid for entirely with money from after-school jobs.

Never Lose Hope

ShonEjai via Pixabay

With his last bit of energy, Kai scrawled his message in the wet paint.

Get Me Out

aitoff via Pixabay

The keyboard button could only be used once, and no one knew exactly what happened when you pressed it.

Piano Lessons

pixel_modeler via Pixabay

Before she could even speak, Arya was drawn to the black and white keys.

Fern Baby

165106 via Pixabay

There was no doubt about it, this was was indeed a very special kind of garden.

Sad Bunny

RyanMcGuire via Pixabay

No matter how you looked at it, it had been a very rough day to be the Easter Bunny.

Empty Chairs

Stevebidmead via Pixabay

By sunset, all four chairs were empty, and the only signs of life were the gulls swooping down from above.

Floating Treasure

Syaibatulhamdi via Pixabay

To the birds, it was simply a convenient place to land, but Ali and I knew it was much more than that.

Shadow Question

janrye via Pixabay

That was the day they discovered that just because you were invisible didn’t mean your shadow was.

Letter and Key

Pezibear via Pixabay

The day she turned 12, Vivi’s aunt handed her an envelope containing the family secret.

Space Target

KELLEPICS/Space Target via Pixabay

Onyx paused, knowing that once their arrow hit the target, there was no knowing what would happen.

Mermaid Mystery

sergeitokmakov via Pixabay

It was a mermaid—or was it?

World on a String

Jordan_Singh via Pixabay

Her dad had promised to give her the world, but she wasn’t expecting three more planets as well.

Bee Standoff

ClaudiaWollesen via Pixabay

“This flower ain’t big enough for the both of us!” said Bianca.

Solitary Seat

StockSnap via Pixabay

For as long as anyone could remember, Angus McGee spent his evenings in the same chair next to the woodstove.

Best Friends

Greyerbaby/Runaway via Pixabay

When you decide to run away from home forever, you can’t possibly leave your best friend behind.

Dinosaur Demise

12222786 via Pixabay

In retrospect, setting the time machine to randomly choose a day and time in the past might not have been such a good idea.

Magic Lamps

sharonang via Pixabay

“Choose wisely,” said the old shopkeeper, “for only one of these lamps is truly magic.”

Message in a Bottle

Atlantios via Pixabay

The message floated at sea for more than 50 years before the day we found it on the beach.

Barrel Boat

99pixel via Pixabay

Of all the ways to impress someone, Jonah thought to himself, this had to be one of the most ridiculous.

Dragon Guardian

Xandra_Iryna via Pixabay

When your parents give you your own dragon guardian, your childhood is bound to be enchanted.

Octopus’s Garden

Dieterich01 via Pixabay

Wouldn’t you like to be under the sea, in an octopus’s garden in the shade?

Around the Corner

StockSnap via Pixabay

After finally pressing “send,” she couldn’t resist peeking around the corner to watch him read the text.

Beam Me Up!

51581/Alien Abduction via Pixabay

Milo’s earliest memory was of watching his beloved tricycle float into the sky above him, caught in a beam of light.

Poison Apple

ulleo via Pixabay

To join the club, all Aaron had to do was creep up and snatch the apple from the skeleton’s hand without being seen.

Giraffe Council

Sponchia via Pixabay

“It is now 3 p.m., and I call this meeting of the Mighty Council of Giraffes to order,” announced Imari.

Mystery Creature

rosesdotty via Pixabay

At first glance, it was hard to tell whether the little creature was friend or foe.

Onward

sasint via Pixabay

As the sky turned orange, Keisha ran faster than ever and used the last of her energy to push off and soar over the water below.

The End of Days

TheHilaryClark via Pixabay

Despite their best efforts, they arrived too late—the battle had already begun.

Out of the Book

LisaChe via Pixabay

“Happily ever after” was about to take on a whole new meaning.

Stopped Clock

Monoar_CGI_Artist via Pixabay

I was sure that the time on the broken clock was the clue to solving the mystery.

Dueling Webs

pimpelucha via Pixabay

It’s never a good idea to build your web too close to another spider’s, but this time I had no choice.

Do Shoes Grow on Trees?

PDPhotos via Pixabay

The day I threw my own shoes into the tree was the day I really started to grow up.

Abstract Art

garageband via Pixabay

“So,” asked their art teacher, “what do you think this painting means?”

Wandering Robots

cuilei2016 via Pixabay

Everything about NB-317 was made of cardboard except his heart—that was made of flesh and blood and very capable of being broken.

Dream Come True

51581/Balloon House via Pixabay

It all started when Quinn watched her favorite movie the night before they assigned partners for the eighth grade science fair project.

Mysterious Cave

TheDigitalArtist via Pixabay

The cave was unlike anything we’d ever seen before, and what was more, it almost seemed like the rock was alive.

Storm at Sea

Noupload/Stormy Seas via Pixabay

As the rain lashed his face and lightning tore apart the sky, Kiran had to admit he’d always thought it would be a lot more fun being a pirate.

Grasshopper Close-Up

RoosRojas via Pixabay

That’s when Javed realized it wasn’t that the grasshopper was too big—it was that he was suddenly very, very small.

UFO Parking

MartinStr via Pixabay

“Well, that’s convenient,” Javdok remarked to Qabow when they saw the sign.



High School Picture Writing Prompts

High school writers are ready to dig deep, exploring character development and detailed plots. These pictures offer a jumping-off point to set their imaginations free.

Cyborg Girl

51581/Cyborg Girl via Pixabay

When she was 14, Tasha’s parents finally told her the truth about what she really was.

BBQ Cookout

davyart via Pixabay

“So, I’m guessing no one told you I’m a vegetarian?” asked Sadie with a smile.

Faces

geralt via Pixabay

The latest app was like a time machine, allowing people to look back in time, but it also had a dark side.

Hopeless

Jackie_Chance via Pixabay

She was surrounded by people but never felt more alone.

Hippo Troubles

christels via Pixabay

Like all parents, hippos sometimes really need a break from their kids.

iPad Farmer

BarbaraJackson via Pixabay

Grandpa Jack never failed to surprise us.

Marching Band Blues

giovanni42 via Pixabay

Kaleel sat sadly on the bench, watching the rest of the band march away in jaunty time to the music.

Never-Ending Tunnel

MarkusDHamburg via Pixabay

The tunnel seemed to stretch to infinity, but Jayma knew what was at the end, and it terrified her.

Carving Out Love

elljay via Pixabay

For years, we wondered who “WP” was, and who it was who loved them so much they carved it into a tree for all to see.

Glowing Globe

darksouls1 via Pixabay

Just then, the globe began to glow, and Jaxson knew he was about to leap through space and time once again—destination unknown.

See No Evil

paulbr75 via Pixabay

It seemed like a funny joke to pose the skeletons in front of old Mrs. Petoski’s house, but then she turned up dead, and the police said it was murder.

Upside Down

xusenru via Pixabay

It’s an odd feeling to wake up one morning and find yourself able to walk on the ceiling.

Face at the Fence

Greyerbaby/Fence via Pixabay

So much depended on which side of the fence you were on.

Bicycle Race

ArminEP via Pixabay

Finley had trained too hard for this race to come in third—it just wasn’t good enough.

Family Travels

ArtsyBee via Pixabay

In the picture, my grandmother’s expression is hard to interpret, but she’s told me the story many times.

Laundromat Antics

Pexels via Pixabay

Dani never expected to meet her first love feet first.

I’m Sorry

Catkin via Pixabay

Molly’s mom probably didn’t mean for her to be the one to find the note, but that’s how things turned out.

Through the Storm

12019/Storm Drive via Pixabay

Javier knew it would have been smarter to stay put, but he had to make sure his mom was safe before the worst of the storm arrived.

Lifetime Friends

PublicCo via Pixabay

They’d been friends for as long as they could remember—even longer, in fact.

Stray Kitten

Alek_B via Pixabay

“I am NOT taking you home with me,” Kai told the tiny mewling kitten firmly.

Abandoned Greenhouse

Vika_Glitter/Greenhouse via Pixabay

Willow was free to leave at any time, but she couldn’t make herself go.

Razor Wire

JodyDellDavis via Pixabay

Amani’s earliest memory was razor wire—miles and miles of it.

Church Graveyard

PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay

Everyone feels differently in a graveyard, but for me, they’re very peaceful places.

Orb of Death

2541163 via Pixabay

“Do you really want to know?” Death asked. “Because once you know, you won’t be able to forget.”

Missed Shot

12019/Basketball Game via Pixabay

Steve was sure his shot would make it, but it bounced off the rim just as the buzzer rang to end the game.

First Contact

geralt via Pixabay

This was it—the moment that would change what it meant to be human forever.

One Life To Live

marcoreyes via Pixabay

His face said his life had been a hard one, but his eyes told a different tale.

Winter Walk

kinkate/Snowy Scene via Pixabay

Snow fell, creating a blank canvas to record the story of that fateful walk.

Train to Nowhere

NoName_13 via Pixabay

It certainly wasn’t the most luxurious way to travel, but then again, no one really wanted to make this trip in the first place.

Modern Mary Poppins

Vika_Glitter/Umbrella Woman via Pixabay

She dropped into our lives on a gray day in midwinter, a hint of the spring that was to come.

All That Remains

Pixabay via Pexels

Dust motes filled the air of the abandoned hallway, replacing the voices once heard there.

Pocket Pal

joannafotograf via Pixabay

From the day he found the little creature, Luis refused to go anywhere without him.

The Question

aliceabc0 via Pixabay

Their happily ever after began quietly, with a bouquet of wildflowers.

Night Lights

MasashiWakui via Pixabay

Misty rain both blurred and emphasized the lights that lit Suri’s way home that evening.

Forest of Fear

simonwijers via Pixabay

At first, Mateo thought it was a joke, but the screams that followed told him there was nothing remotely funny about it.

Eye Spy

Angel-Kun via Pixabay

At the elite level, being a spy meant serious commitments.

The Yellow Door

qimono via Pixabay

On their 14th birthday, every resident of Fresnia was required to stand before the Wall of Doors and make a choice.

Graffiti Palace

652234 via Pixabay

To strangers, it seemed random, but every mark on those walls had deep meaning for us.

Fossil Fish

photosforyou via Pixabay

Millions of years ago, the fish gave one final flop before lying still in the deep mud.

On the Rails

NoName_13 via Pixabay

Aliyah stood on the tracks, uncertain of where to go next.

Art Picture Writing Prompts

These picture prompts are all works of art, some more well known than others. Try providing them to students without sharing the titles first, then offer up the titles if they need some help getting started.

The Dance Class (Edgar Degas)

Greek Funerary Plaque (520-510 BCE)

Greek Funerary Plaque via metmuseum.org

Washington Crossing the Delaware (Emanuel Leutze)

Washington Crossing the Delaware via metmuseum.org

Kyōsai’s Pictures of One Hundred Demons

First Steps, After Millet (Vincent van Gogh)

First Steps via metmuseum.org

Lady Lilith (Dante Gabriel Rossetti)

Lady Lilith via metmuseum.org

A Sunday on La Grande Jatte (Georges Seurat)

A Sunday on La Grande Jatte via metmuseum.org

After the Hurricane, Bahamas (Winslow Homer)

After the Hurricane via artic.edu

Drawing Lots for Prizes (Kitagawa Utamaro)

Drawing Lots for Prizes via artic.edu

Portions of Field Armor (Jacob Halder)

Field Armor via artic.edu

Sadie Pfeifer, a Cotton Mill Spinner (Lewis Wickes Hine)

Cotton Mill Spinner via artic.edu

Still Life With Monkey, Fruits, and Flowers (Jean Baptiste Oudry)

Still Life With Monkey via artic.edu

Man Leading a Giraffe, 5th Century Byzantine

Man Leading Giraffe via artic.edu

The Three Skulls (Paul Cézanne)

The Three Skulls via artic.edu

The Madame B Album (Marie-Blanche Hennelle Fournier)

The Madame B Album via artic.edu

Coiled Trumpet in the Form of a Snarling Feline Face (c. 100 BCE to 500 CE)

Coiled Trumpet via artic.edu

Crazy Quilt With Animals (Florence Elizabeth Marvin)

Crazy Quilt via artic.edu

Storytime (Eugenio Zampighi)

Storytime via artvee.com

Cubist Village (Georges Gaudion)

Cubist Village via artvee.com

Zig-Zag Passenger and Freight Train (Unknown)

The Power of Music (William Sidney Mount)

The Power of Music via clevelandart.org

The Large Tree (Paul Gauguin)

The Large Tree via clevelandart.org

After the Bath (Mary Cassatt)

After the Bath via clevelandart.org

Wedding Gown (Korea, Late 1800s)

Korean Wedding Gown via clevelandart.org

The Contemplator (Eugène Carrière)

The Contemplator via clevelandart.org

The Girl I Left Behind Me (Eastman Johnson)

The Girl I Left Behind Me via si.edu

24c Curtiss Jenny Invert Single

24c Curtiss Jenny via si.edu

Creeping Baby Doll Patent Model

Creeping Baby Doll via si.edu

Wrecked Zeppelin (British Library)

Wrecked Zeppelin via flickr.com

Skeleton (Tales of Terror Frontispiece)

