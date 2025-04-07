Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

The EU will drop bourbon from its retaliatory tariff list against the US, according to a senior official, after heavy lobbying from France, Italy and Ireland, which are seeking to shield their alcohol industries from the escalating trade war.

European Commission vice-president Stéphane Séjourné said that “there should be good news in the coming hours” on France Inter Radio on Monday, and that “the message went through [about] the major economic hit” for the wine and spirits sector.

US President Donald Trump had threatened to impose 200 per cent tariffs on EU wine and spirits after Brussels warned that it would include bourbon as part of €26bn in goods it would hit with retaliatory duties in response to Washington’s levies on imports of steel and aluminium.

The American president has since announced he will introduce additional 20 per cent levies on all European exports.

Germany’s economy minister criticised the lobbying of other member states on behalf of their drinks industries, saying they should rally behind the Commission, which leads on trade policy.

“The stock markets are already collapsing and the damage could become even greater. It is therefore important . . . to act clearly and decisively and prudently, which means realising that we are in a strong position. America is in a position of weakness,” Robert Habeck said before an EU trade ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.

“If every country is counted individually, and we have a problem here with red wine and there with whiskey and pistachios, then it will all come to nothing,” he added.

But the European drinks industry, which is already facing a substantial hit to exports from Trump’s baseline tariffs amid a weak global market and trade issues with China, will be relieved if the change is confirmed.

France’s wine and spirits sector is expected to be the worst affected by the announced tariffs, according to the country’s wine and spirits exporters association FEVS. It believes the levies will lead to a €1.6bn drop in exports from across the EU, with half of that in France, creating a “huge impact” on employment and the economy.

“This tariff clash only creates losers, both in Europe and the US . . . Our American counterparts, with whom we have worked for decades, are also conveying this message to the American authorities,” said FEVS president Gabriel Picard.

European governments are also at odds over the extent to which they should prop up industries affected by the tariffs.

While Spain announced billions in support last week, French budget minister Amélie de Montchalin ruled out such measures.

“We are not going to take a ‘whatever it takes’ approach”, she said, in reference to the measures deployed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carlos Cuerpo, the Spanish economy minister, told reporters he would raise the issue at the meeting. Madrid wants tariff revenues, which mostly go to the EU budget, to be used.

The US spirits industry has also lobbied the White House to exempt spirits globally from all tariffs, pointing out that 86 per cent of US exports went to countries that had eliminated tariffs on American alcohol products.

“The US spirits sector has been the model of success for fair and reciprocal trade for decades,” Distilled Spirits Council President and CEO Chris Swonger said last week.

In 2018 the EU imposed a 25 per cent retaliatory tariff on US whiskey, which caused exports to the bloc to plunge 20 per cent, from $552mn to $440mn between 2018 and 2021.

Since the tariffs were suspended, US whiskey exports to the EU surged nearly 60 per cent, from $439mn in 2021 to $699mn in 2024, according to the trade group.