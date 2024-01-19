Gearing up for some Valentine’s Day writing activities? You’ll want this list of evocative Valentine’s Day words to share with your students. Start by grabbing the free printable, then try some of our favorite Valentine’s Day activities for all ages.
How To Use Valentine’s Day Words in the Classroom
There are so many ways to use these creative words with your students. Some ideas you might try:
Build Vocabulary
Have students pick 10 words from the list that are new to them. Then use those words for your weekly vocab activities. Need some new vocab ideas? Check out this big list of vocabulary activities for every grade.
Compose Poems
Whether kids write Valentine’s Day poetry that’s funny and awkward or sweet and sincere, they’ll need lots of the words found on this list. Read these Valentine’s Day poems first for inspiration.
Make a Bulletin Board
Fill a bulletin board with Valentine’s Day icons like hearts, Cupids and flowers, each featuring their own word from the list. Explore these Valentine’s Day bulletin boards and doors for more ideas.
Write Stories
First, read some of the best Valentine’s Day read-alouds by your students’ favorite authors. Then, challenge kids to write their own, using as many words from the list as they can. Here are 50 Valentine’s Day books your students will love.
Respond to Writing Prompts
Give students prompts related to Valentine’s Day, and encourage them to incorporate the words found below in their writing. Here are 10 sweet writing prompts plus free Valentine’s Day writing paper.
Valentine’s Day Word List
Valentine’s Day words that start with A
- admiration
- admire
- adoration
- adore
- affection
- affectionate
- affinity
- allure
- amorous
- amour
- angel
- ardent
- ardor
- arrow
- attraction
Valentine’s Day words that start with B
- baby
- balloons
- be mine
- beau
- beautiful
- beloved
- betrothed
- bewitch
- bighearted
- blessed
- bliss
- bouquet
- bow and arrow
- boyfriend
- bubbly
- butterflies
Valentine’s Day words that start with C
- cake
- candlelight
- candy
- captivate
- card
- care
- caring
- carnation
- celebration
- charmed
- charming
- cherish
- chivalry
- chocolate
- chocolatier
- commitment
- companionship
- compassion
- compatibility
- conversation hearts
- cookies
- couple
- courtship
- crazy
- crush
- cuddle
- cupcake
- Cupid
Valentine’s Day words that start with D
- dance
- darling
- date
- date night
- decorate
- decorations
- desire
- devoted
- devotion
- diamond
- dinner
- doves
Valentine’s Day words that start with E
- embrace
- emotion
- enamored
- enchantment
- endearing
- endearment
- engagement
- envelope
- Eros
- exciting
- expression
Valentine’s Day words that start with F
- family
- February
- feelings
- fiancé
- fiancée
- flame
- flirt
- flirtation
- flowers
- flutter
- fond
- fondness
- fondue
- forever
- forget-me-nots
- fourteenth
- friend
- friendly
- friendship
Valentine’s Day words that start with G
- gentleman
- gift
- girlfriend
- glimmer
- glitter
- greeting card
Valentine’s Day words that start with H
- happiness
- happy
- heart
- heart-shaped
- heartening
- heartfelt
- heartstrings
- heartthrob
- heartwarming
- holiday
- honey
- hug
Valentine’s Day words that start with I
- infatuation
- infectious
- intimacy
- intimate
Valentine’s Day words that start with J
Valentine’s Day words that start with K
Valentine’s Day words that start with L
- lady
- like
- long-stemmed roses
- lovable
- love
- lovebirds
- lovesick
Valentine’s Day words that start with M
- mate
- memories
- moonstruck
- mysterious
Valentine’s Day words that start with N
Valentine’s Day words that start with O
Valentine’s Day words that start with P
- party
- passion
- perfume
- petals
- pink
- poem
- poetry
- presents
- promise
- proposal
Valentine’s Day words that start with Q
Valentine’s Day words that start with R
- red
- relationship
- respect
- ribbons
- ring
- romance
- romantic
- rose
Valentine’s Day words that start with S
- Saint Valentine
- secret admirer
- sentiment
- sentimental
- serenade
- smitten
- smooch
- snuggle
- soulmate
- special
- star-crossed
- steadfast
- suitor
- surprises
- sweet
- sweetheart
- sweets
- swoon
Valentine’s Day words that start with T
- tender
- tenderness
- together
- togetherness
- true love
- trust
- tulips
Valentine’s Day words that start with U
Valentine’s Day words that start with V
Valentine’s Day words that start with W
- warmth
- whisper
- wishes
- wooing
Valentine’s Day words that start with Y
Valentine’s Day words that start with Z
Get your free Valentine’s Day Words printable
Print copies and hand out to students to use for writing assignments, vocabulary practice, and more! Just click the button below to share your email address and get instant access to the list. Then share your ideas for using it on our We Are Teachers Helpline Facebook group.