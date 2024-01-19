Gearing up for some Valentine’s Day writing activities? You’ll want this list of evocative Valentine’s Day words to share with your students. Start by grabbing the free printable, then try some of our favorite Valentine’s Day activities for all ages.

How To Use Valentine’s Day Words in the Classroom

There are so many ways to use these creative words with your students. Some ideas you might try:

Build Vocabulary

Have students pick 10 words from the list that are new to them. Then use those words for your weekly vocab activities. Need some new vocab ideas? Check out this big list of vocabulary activities for every grade.

Compose Poems

Whether kids write Valentine’s Day poetry that’s funny and awkward or sweet and sincere, they’ll need lots of the words found on this list. Read these Valentine’s Day poems first for inspiration.

Make a Bulletin Board

Fill a bulletin board with Valentine’s Day icons like hearts, Cupids and flowers, each featuring their own word from the list. Explore these Valentine’s Day bulletin boards and doors for more ideas.

Write Stories

First, read some of the best Valentine’s Day read-alouds by your students’ favorite authors. Then, challenge kids to write their own, using as many words from the list as they can. Here are 50 Valentine’s Day books your students will love.

Respond to Writing Prompts

Give students prompts related to Valentine’s Day, and encourage them to incorporate the words found below in their writing. Here are 10 sweet writing prompts plus free Valentine’s Day writing paper.

Valentine’s Day Word List

Valentine’s Day words that start with A

admiration

admire

adoration

adore

affection

affectionate

affinity

allure

amorous

amour

angel

ardent

ardor

arrow

attraction

Valentine’s Day words that start with B

baby

balloons

be mine

beau

beautiful

beloved

betrothed

bewitch

bighearted

blessed

bliss

bouquet

bow and arrow

boyfriend

bubbly

butterflies

Valentine’s Day words that start with C

cake

candlelight

candy

captivate

card

care

caring

carnation

celebration

charmed

charming

cherish

chivalry

chocolate

chocolatier

commitment

companionship

compassion

compatibility

conversation hearts

cookies

couple

courtship

crazy

crush

cuddle

cupcake

Cupid

Valentine’s Day words that start with D

dance

darling

date

date night

decorate

decorations

desire

devoted

devotion

diamond

dinner

doves

Valentine’s Day words that start with E

embrace

emotion

enamored

enchantment

endearing

endearment

engagement

envelope

Eros

exciting

expression

Valentine’s Day words that start with F

family

February

feelings

fiancé

fiancée

flame

flirt

flirtation

flowers

flutter

fond

fondness

fondue

forever

forget-me-nots

fourteenth

friend

friendly

friendship

Valentine’s Day words that start with G

gentleman

gift

girlfriend

glimmer

glitter

greeting card

Valentine’s Day words that start with H

happiness

happy

heart

heart-shaped

heartening

heartfelt

heartstrings

heartthrob

heartwarming

holiday

honey

hug

Valentine’s Day words that start with I

infatuation

infectious

intimacy

intimate

Valentine’s Day words that start with J

Valentine’s Day words that start with K

Valentine’s Day words that start with L

lady

like

long-stemmed roses

lovable

love

lovebirds

lovesick

Valentine’s Day words that start with M

mate

memories

moonstruck

mysterious

Valentine’s Day words that start with N

Valentine’s Day words that start with O

Valentine’s Day words that start with P

party

passion

perfume

petals

pink

poem

poetry

presents

promise

proposal

Valentine’s Day words that start with Q

Valentine’s Day words that start with R

red

relationship

respect

ribbons

ring

romance

romantic

rose

Valentine’s Day words that start with S

Saint Valentine

secret admirer

sentiment

sentimental

serenade

smitten

smooch

snuggle

soulmate

special

star-crossed

steadfast

suitor

surprises

sweet

sweetheart

sweets

swoon

Valentine’s Day words that start with T

tender

tenderness

together

togetherness

true love

trust

tulips

Valentine’s Day words that start with U

Valentine’s Day words that start with V

Valentine’s Day words that start with W

warmth

whisper

wishes

wooing

Valentine’s Day words that start with Y

Valentine’s Day words that start with Z

