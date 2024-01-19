2023 was a wild, crazy, beautiful, educational, amazing year for reading. We were swept away to glistening sandy beaches along the East Coast, to our country’s breathtaking (but sometimes eerie) national parks, to charming small towns, and bustling big cities. We read about awkward threesomes, heart-wrenching breakups, and the most adorable meet-cutes.

There were thrillers set around podcasters, mommy and me groups, college reunions, and troubled couples. Historical storylines took us to 1950s Philadelphia, old Hollywood, and 1950s New York. We also escaped to the fantastical world of Basgiath War College.

Our brains were nourished, amused, entertained, and well-fed thanks to the copious amounts of books we read last season. So, who better to recommend the best books of 2024 than the very authors who made us blush, ugly cry, scream, and pace our rooms in nervousness in 2023?

I asked 2023’s buzziest authors what titles we need on our 2024 TBR reading list, and they more than delivered. From Annabel Monaghan’s favorite rom-com to an evocative BIPOC thriller recommended by Suzanne Park to a witty pick from Yomi Adegoke packed with “astute social observation,” these forthcoming releases promise another year of literary bliss.

What are you waiting for? Add these novels to your Goodreads account, and go request them from your library so you can be among the first to read them!

1. Sadeqa Johnson Recommends: All We Were Promised by Ashton Lattimore

“All We Were Promised is the story of three women in vastly different circumstances — the rebel, the socialite, and the fugitive — risking everything for one another. Set in pre-civil war Philadelphia, it is ripe with the overwhelming struggle to right America’s greatest wrong: slavery, and the power of the three who courageously risk it all for the promise of freedom. The poetry of Ashton’s words and vivid imagery pulse from each page, immediately transporting me to 1837. The novel is as beautifully written as it is historically sound. I gobbled up the pages.” – Johnson, author of The House of Eve

2. Lisa Jewell Recommends: The Woman on the Ledge by Ruth Mancini

“Lucky readers, this one’s out already! I’ve recently been yearning for something to give me Girl on the Train vibes — something with a strong and simple premise, an engaging but complex central character, a bit of edge and grit, twists and turns, and a plot that feels like it’s been carved with a scalpel. And this… this is that book. Tate Kinsella is the only person to witness a woman falling to her death from the 25th-story roof terrace of a bank headquarters in London. She tells police she knows nothing about either the woman or her fatal fall, but evidence suggests otherwise, and Tate is forced to take on a lawyer to help her prove that she has been framed. Nothing is as it seems in this breathtakingly readable book, and the twists keep coming right up to the last page.” – Jewell, author of None of This Is True

3. Annabel Monaghan Recommends: Seven Summers by Paige Toon

“Someday, I’d like to do a study of how Toon manages to infiltrate the deepest parts of my heart every single time. Maybe it’s her crisp writing style, or maybe it’s her characters, each drawn with such skill and wisdom that they feel like people you’ve known forever. I don’t know her secret, but she’s done it again in Seven Summers. Liv and Finn, who have spectacular chemistry and are clearly meant to be together, live on separate continents and can only see each other once a year, in the summer. It’s a cycle of passionate reunions and difficult goodbyes… until she meets Tom. I can’t say more except that Toon is an expert at her craft. I finished this book feeling both raw and hopeful, and with a renewed belief in the power of everlasting love.” – Monaghan, author of Same Time Next Summer

4. Haley Jakobson Recommends: Rules For Ghosting by Shelly Jay Shore

“Rules For Ghosting is the kind of book you want to live inside. Written by Jewish, nonbinary author Shore, this gorgeous debut marvels at new life and does not shy away from life lost. It cracks open the meaning of the word “haunting” — whether that be of discarded identity, hidden yearning, or, like, literal ghosts. Best of all, Shore has written the soft-Jewish-trans-boy-who-sees-dead-people of our literary dreams. The pages are textured with tender queer romance, a loving and deeply stressful Jewish mother, an exploration of the culture of death, a rich and vibrant gay community, and a really cute dog. I’d read a million pages about the life and times of Ezra Friedman, and still be left wanting more.” – Jakobson, author of Old Enough

5. Suzanne Park Recommends: Missing White Woman by Kellye Garrett

“In Garrett’s Missing White Woman, Bree heads to the New York City area for a romantic getaway with her boyfriend Ty, only to find the missing white woman who has been plastered all over social media dead in the foyer of the vacation rental — and her new beau is nowhere to be found. Missing White Woman is fast-paced, full of well-timed twists and turns, and thoughtful in its exploration of Missing White Woman Syndrome and traveling while Black. The incorporation of Bree’s past, and how key events shaped Bree’s adult life, is perfectly woven into the story. By the end, readers will ask themselves, How well do we know and trust the people we love? If you want a one-sitting read, this is it.” – Park, author of One Last Word

6. Freida McFadden Recommends: The Paris Widow by Kimberly Belle

“The Paris Widow dragged me in from the very first chapter, which literally started with a bang. I’ve been a huge fan of Belle since The Marriage Lie and have read every single one of her books, but this was a new favorite. I loved the European atmosphere of the book, and I felt transported overseas to the treacherous world of blood antiquities. I loved the twists, but I was also a sucker for the dash of romance thrown in as well. This was one of those books I just couldn’t stop reading until I got to the final page!” – McFadden, author of The Coworker

7. Fiona Davis Recommends: The Evolution of Annabel Craig by Lisa Grunwald

“Grunwald’s latest tells the story of the infamous 1925 Scopes trial through the eyes of a young local girl in Dayton, Ohio. As the fight over the right to teach evolution plays out over the course of one summer, the town is inundated with outsiders who destabilize the community and ultimately cause Annabel to question everything she’s been taught. An empathetic, captivating depiction of the rift between science and religion that still resonates today.” – Davis, author of The Spectacular

8. Catherine McKenzie Recommends: The Expectant Detectives by Kat Ailes

“Oh yes, this book is exactly what you think it is! When a group of expectant moms witnesses a murder at their prenatal class, they band together to solve it. Set in the faraway village of Penton, this funny mystery has all the charm of a small town and all the menace, too. Add in Alice, who is new in town with her partner Joe, and you’ve got the perfect protagonist to introduce us to this eclectic cast of characters. I loved this book. Alice is hilarious, the mystery is compelling and fun, and this group of about-to-be-moms deserves a sequel, and some cake, obvi!” – McKenzie, author of Have You Seen Her

9. TJ Alexander Recommends: Infinity Alchemist by Kacen Callender

“I am telling everyone who will listen to read Callender’s Infinity Alchemist when it comes out in February. The time has come to treat yourself to a truly excellent YA fantasy. In a world where almost anyone can learn alchemy (if they have the time, resources, and money to earn their official license), our hero Ash wants to develop his talents — even though he’s a groundskeeper at a prestigious alchemy college, not a student like he’d hoped. Then, a quest comes knocking. Truly something for everyone: a magic system that makes a ton of sense, political intrigue, social commentary, a love story, action & adventure, and beautiful writing.” – Alexander, author of Second Chances in Newport Stephen

10. Jessica George Recommends: The Storm We Made by Vanessa Chan

“I read Chan’s The Storm We Made over a year ago, and whenever someone asks me about a debut book I’ve read, I immediately think of this one. A saga following four remarkable members of one family and their personal, often harrowing, fight against a shared oppressor. The story is a brutally emotive one, and the journey it takes you on is devastatingly beautiful. It’s just extraordinary how so many strands have been wonderfully woven into this one story. Shamefully, I knew very little about the Japanese Occupation of Malaya, but Chan shone such an evocative and necessary light on this piece of World War II history, it’s not left my mind since I read it in November 2022.” – George, author of Maame

11. Jesse Q. Sutanto Recommends: Till Death Do Us Part by Laurie Elizabeth Flynn

“Flynn is back with her hauntingly stunning writing, this time with a gorgeous story that is both suspenseful and heartbreaking. Ten years ago, June’s husband died and his body was never found. But all of a sudden, she sees him. Is it possible that his death was not what she thought it was? As always with Flynn, there is a ton of exploration about feminist rage, and the story being set in a seemingly idyllic vineyard in Napa only adds to its dark beauty.” – Sutanto, author of Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice For Murders

12. Nina Simon Recommends: We Love The Nightlife by Rachel Koller Craft

“Let’s face it: We’ve seen enough broody dude vampire books. Croft reclaims the fangs for the ladies in her terrific upcoming novel about a pair of London party girls who want to dance forever or die trying. I loved Croft’s 2023 debut, Stone Cold Fox, and We Love The Nightlife is just as fresh, sexy, and wicked, with a brilliant, bloody twist. It’s about toxic friendships that last forever, and the lengths women will go to escape them. This book is an infernal disco of insatiable appetites and eternal youth. I didn’t want the party to stop.” – Simon, author of Mother-Daughter Murder Night

13. Gillian McAllister Recommends: Nightwatching by Tracy Sierra

“A woman sleeps alone in her house save for her two children. A noise: a footstep. Her eyes open. There is someone in the house. This is the set-up. What follows is perhaps the most gripping thriller I have ever read. A closed-set cat and mouse, between an intruder intent on destroying a family and a mother who must keep her children safe at any cost. Just when you think it can’t get any worse, the woman, hiding behind a chimney in an ancient recess of her house, realizes who the intruder is. I was astounded at how Sierra kept up the pace in this high-wire act of a thriller, but she doesn’t put a single foot wrong.” – McAllister, author of Just Another Missing Person

14. Emily Habeck Recommends: Cinema Love by Jiaming Tang

“Tang’s debut novel, Cinema Love, spans over three decades and takes place in both rural China and New York City. At the surface, it is a story about gay men in rural China, the women who marry them, and the unique relationships and lives they build together as life companions rather than romantic partners. But it is also much more. Tang’s rendering of the immigrant experience is all at once visceral, unflinching, compassionate, and wise. The elegant prose evokes the echoing chambers of deepest loneliness, and yet, it is not without hope: the story shines most in its moments of connection. I was so fortunate to read this before its publication, and even after six months, I find my mind wandering back to it all the time. I predict Tang’s work will be healing, illuminating, and deeply affecting for many. I can’t wait for the world to read it.” – Habeck, author of Shark Heart

15. Julia Bartz Recommends: Keep Your Friends Close by Leah Konen

“Konen is the Patricia Highsmith of domestic suspense, and her fourth thriller might be the twistiest yet. In Keep Your Friends Close, a new friendship between two moms devolves into something much more sinister. Mary, struggling with a difficult custody battle, meets fellow mom Willa in their neighborhood park. They bond quickly, and Mary finds herself opening up to Willa, even spilling family secrets over margaritas. Mary could never have foreseen the consequences of her actions: deception, theft, and murder. Who is Willa, really? And will Mary figure it out before it’s too late? If you like curling up with a whip-smart, feminist thriller, this one’s for you.” – Bartz, author of The Writing Retreat

16. Thao Thai Recommends: They Dream in Gold by Mai Sennar

“They Dream in Gold is one of the most captivating novels I’ve read in a long time, and I can’t wait for the world to experience Sennar’s breathtaking story. With a global scope that spans generations of vivid characters, this book follows the disappearance of Mansour, a talented Senegalese musician who leaves behind his family, his friends, and his pregnant girlfriend, Bonnie. Through a tapestry of remembrance, we piece together the epic contours of Mansour’s life—and, just as importantly, we fall in love with the bold and determined women who surround him. This book is more than a propulsive mystery; it’s an unforgettable interrogation of art, love, and family.” – Thai, author of Banyan Moon

17. Hannah Grace Recommends: Here We Go Again by Alison Cochrun

“If you told past-me that the book I’d be most excited about in 2024 includes a terminally ill old man, I’d have definitely laughed in your face. However, Alison brings the light through two old friends who are very much not friends anymore, and a road trip that pushes them together until they have no choice but to realize how wonderful they are for each other. It’ll make you laugh and it’ll make you cry, but above all else, it’ll make you miss that teacher who impacted your life when you were a kid. This book shows the things we’ll do for those we love, and that you can find humor in the sad times. Oh, and the cover is pretty lovely as well.” – Grace, author of Wildfire

18. Emilia Hart Recommends: Maude Horton’s Glorious Revenge by Lizzie Pook

“The follow-up to Pook’s debut Moonlight and the Pearler’s Daughter is a rip-roaring adventure across the seedy underbelly of Victorian London and the icy seas of the Arctic. Maude Horton is devastated when she learns that her rebellious younger sister Constance — who ran away from home two years before — has died after joining an Arctic expedition disguised as a boy. But when Admiralty officials refuse to explain the circumstances of her sister’s death, Maude begins to suspect foul play. To uncover the truth and avenge Constance, Maude must face up to powerful foes — and the very darkest parts of human nature. This novel has everything: a richly imagined setting, an intricate plot, and a heroine you’ll fall in love with. Prepare to be enthralled.” – Hart, author of Weyward

19. Madeline Kay Sneed Recommends: How to Solve Your Own Murder by Kristen Perrin

“What happens when you spend your whole life trying to prevent your own murder? And then, 60 years later, that murder finally comes to pass? This was the trouble of Frances Adams’ life, which finally ended when she was found dead at her country estate in England. Now, her great niece Annie Adams is determined to solve this sprawling mystery that spans generations. But little does she know the darkness at the heart of this mystery, and the various secrets and lies her great-aunt dug up in the quaint village town of Castle Knoll, making her more than a few enemies. In this fun, whirlwind mystery, Annie must solve the secret of her great aunt’s murder before she finds herself destined to the same tragic fate.” – Sneed, author of Today Tonight Forever

20. Tembe Denton-Hurst Recommends: Broughtupsy by Christina Cooke

“A lesbian awakening, Jamaican heritage, and sibling tension all in one book? What more can I ask for? I love a family saga and a coming-of-age novel, and this appears to have both. For a long time, I was uncomfortable with grief novels because they can feel so all-consuming, but The Furrows by Namwali Serpell changed that for me, and now I’m more open to books grappling with those experiences, especially when its the start of the character’s journey, whether that’s leading them closer to themselves or into some other dizzying direction.” – Denton-Hurst, author of Homebodies

21. Yomi Adegoke Recommends: Come and Get It by Kiley Reid

“Like everyone else, I was a huge fan of Reid’s Booker longlisted debut Such a Fun Age. So much so that it was pretty integral in terms of shaping the dual perspective I adopted in my debut novel, The List. So, like everyone else, I’m really excited to read her sophomore offering, Come and Get It. It follows Millie Cousins — a senior resident assistant at the University of Arkansas — and her ‘entanglement’ with visiting professor and writer Agatha Paul after she makes Millie an odd but alluring offer. From what I’ve heard, it’s a very different book from Reid’s first in many ways but also does a lot of what she did so well in SAFA — stellar commentary on class, astute social observation, and lots of wit.” – Adegoke, author of The List

22. Kate Goldbeck Recommends: When I Think of You by Myah Ariel

“Ariel’s debut, When I Think of You, combines three elements that will make me set aside all responsibilities to read. It’s a second-chance romance, which delivers the angst and yearning I crave. Any book with an entertainment industry setting (I’m looking at you, every single fake-dating-in-Hollywood novel) is an auto-buy for me, and Ariel writes about it with the perfect amount of insider authenticity. From the moment I met Kaliya Wilson, I was outraged on her behalf and desperate to see her succeed in love and Hollywood. Finally, this title compels me to silently bop to a Janet Jackson classic in my head.” – Goldbeck, author of You, Again

23. Megan Miranda Recommends: The Hunter by Tana French

“Every time French comes out with a new book, I try to pace myself so I can savor her writing and storytelling. But inevitably, as soon as I sink into the pages, I end up devouring the entire book in a matter of days. I first became a huge fan when I started reading the Dublin Murder Squad series, but I’ve since been enjoying her stand-alone novels just as much. And now, she’s coming out with a sequel to her last book, The Searcher, featuring retired Chicago cop Cal, who has relocated to rural Ireland in search of peace, only to find himself digging into the mystery of his new world. French’s stories are always compelling, atmospheric, and haunting—with characters who feel like people I’ve known forever. This one I definitely can’t wait for!” – Miranda, author of Daughter of Mine

24. Rebecca Yarros Recommends: The Last One by Rachel Howzell Hall

“I’ve been itching to get my hands on this one! The concept is original and intriguing, and when you pair that with Rachel’s wit and captivating storytelling, it’s sure to be a hit!” – Yarros, author of Iron Flame