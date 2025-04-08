History was made Monday night, as Todd Golden became the youngest coach to win a national championship since 1983, guiding Florida to its third title in the past 19 years.

So what’s next? While some might hibernate from hoops for the summer, we’re rolling right into the transfer portal and the monitoring the rest of the coaching carousel.

Here are the house rules for ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings:

Any player ranked in the top 50 of ESPN’s 2025 NBA draft rankings is considered a departure. For now, at least. Obviously, we will adjust a team’s ranking should that player opt to return to school. (There is one exception: Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg, who just transferred from UAB. If a projected draft pick commits to another school, we’re factoring him into the ranking.)

Players not ranked in the top 50 are included as returnees — unless they’ve already announced their intention to leave school and turn pro.

Players who have another year of eligibility due to the juco waiver (announced in December) are considered to be returning, until announced otherwise.

With that out of the way, it’s time to dive in. Only 210 days until the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season tips off!

For now, we’re projecting Milos Uzan to turn pro. He’s No. 40 in ESPN’s NBA draft rankings and was playing some of the best basketball in the country over the second half of the season. Kelvin Sampson could search the portal for an experienced point guard if Uzan decides to leave. But the Cougars are bringing in one of the elite recruiting classes in the country, with three top-20 prospects. Combine all that with the return of Emanuel Sharp and Joseph Tugler, and we’ve got faith in Houston.

Projected starting lineup

Kingston Flemings (No. 20 in ESPN 100)

Isiah Harwell (No. 13 in ESPN 100)

Emanuel Sharp (12.7 PPG)

Joseph Tugler (5.5 PPG)

Chris Cenac Jr. (No. 6 in ESPN 100)

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

There’s a chance Purdue has the preseason Wooden Award favorite and two All-Americans on its roster next season. Braden Smith will be the best guard in the country, after taking the next step in his development this past season, and Trey Kaufman-Renn is a dominant paint force. The addition of South Dakota State transfer Oscar Cluff should help inside, and a healthy Daniel Jacobsen could be poised for a breakout season.

Projected starting lineup

Braden Smith (15.8 PPG)

C.J. Cox (6.0 PPG)

Fletcher Loyer (13.8 PPG)

Trey Kaufman-Renn (20.1 PPG)

Oscar Cluff (17.6 PPG at South Dakota State)

Pat Kelsey has had as strong an offseason as any coach in the country through the first couple of weeks, landing impact transfers Ryan Conwell (Xavier), Isaac McKneely (Virginia) and Adrian Wooley (Kennesaw State) to go with top-10 recruit Mikel Brown Jr. in next season’s backcourt. There are questions up front, as neither J’Vonne Hadley nor Kasean Pryor has definitively announced a return to the Cardinals for another season. James Scott and Aly Khalifa are options up front, as is Germany native Sananda Fru.

Projected starting lineup

Mikel Brown Jr. (No. 8 in ESPN 100)

Isaac McKneely (14.4 PPG at Virginia)

Ryan Conwell (16.5 PPG at Xavier)

J’Vonne Hadley (12.2 PPG)

Kasean Pryor (12.0 PPG in seven games)

UConn’s national championship streak ended at two, and now Dan Hurley and the Huskies will look to reload to make another run. Solo Ball is likely to receive legitimate preseason All-American buzz, while Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr. is much more in line with what the Huskies had in Tristen Newton a couple of seasons ago. Braylon Mullins should be one of the more impactful newcomers in the country and Tarris Reed Jr. is a double-double threat. Meanwhile, what will Alex Karaban do?

Projected starting lineup

Silas Demary Jr. (13.5 PPG at Georgia)

Solo Ball (14.4 PPG)

Braylon Mullins (No. 14 in ESPN 100)

Jaylin Stewart (5.4 PPG)

Tarris Reed Jr. (9.6 PPG)

Top stories of the week from Get exclusive access to thousands of premium articles a year from top writers.

• NFL draft: Top edge rushers are … »

• Worst Prem League teams to get CL spots »

• NBA insiders weigh in on awards »

More ESPN+ content »

Dusty May has hit the portal early, landing three potential starters for the next season in Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina) and Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois). Lendeborg is a borderline first-round draft pick, so there’s a chance he’ll leave, but Cadeau is an incredibly gifted passer and Johnson is primed for a big jump down low. The Wolverines also have returnees Roddy Gayle Jr. and Nimari Burnett, and five-star signee Trey McKenney on the wings.

Projected starting lineup

Elliot Cadeau (9.4 PPG at North Carolina)

Roddy Gayle Jr. (9.8 PPG)

Nimari Burnett (9.4 PPG)

Yaxel Lendeborg (17.7 PPG at UAB)

Morez Johnson Jr. (7.0 PPG at Illinois)

Kentucky could be loaded on the perimeter next season, with the arrivals of transfers Jaland Lowe (Pitt) and Kam Williams (Tulane), as well as top-25 prospects Jasper Johnson and Acaden Lewis. That’s on top of the potential returns of leading scorer Otega Oweh and rotation players Collin Chandler and Travis Perry. Mark Pope needs more options up front, but Monday’s commitment from Alabama transfer Mouhamed Dioubate gives the Wildcats some toughness and versatility.

Projected starting lineup

Jaland Lowe (16.8 PPG at Pitt)

Jasper Johnson (No. 17 in ESPN 100)

Otega Oweh (16.2 PPG)

Mouhamed Dioubate (7.2 PPG at Alabama)

Brandon Garrison (5.9 PPG)

Arkansas surged down the stretch this past season, earning an NCAA tournament bid and then making a run to the Sweet 16 before losing to Texas Tech in overtime. Can John Calipari carry over that momentum? Four of the Razorbacks’ top six highest-minutes players from that postseason run should return, and Boogie Fland and Adou Thiero are projected top-50 draft picks. The arrival of top-10 recruits Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas adds some scoring pop to the backcourt.

Projected starting lineup

Darius Acuff (No. 5 in ESPN 100)

D.J. Wagner (11.2 PPG)

Meleek Thomas (No. 10 in ESPN 100)

Karter Knox (8.3 PPG)

Trevon Brazile (6.8 PPG)

The big questions for Duke surround Tyrese Proctor and Isaiah Evans. Both are ranked inside the top 50 of ESPN’s most recent NBA draft rankings, but neither is a projected first-round pick. Besides them, Jon Scheyer brings in the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class and might need to start multiple freshmen again next season. The headliner is Cameron Boozer, who should be among the most productive frontcourt players in the country.

Projected starting lineup

Cayden Boozer (No. 16 in ESPN 100)

Caleb Foster (5.1 PPG)

Nikolas Khamenia (No. 21 in ESPN 100)

Cameron Boozer (No. 3 in ESPN 100)

Maliq Brown (2.4 PPG)

The Red Storm’s NCAA tournament run ended earlier than expected, but Rick Pitino guided them to the Big East regular-season and tournament titles and has them back in the national discussion for the first time in a long time. The losses of Kadary Richmond, RJ Luis Jr. and Aaron Scott will sting, but Zuby Ejiofor is back and Pitino has already landed Bryce Hopkins (Providence) and Joson Sanon (Arizona State) from the portal. Expect some more wing scoring to head to Queens.

Projected starting lineup

Joson Sanon (11.9 PPG at Arizona State)

Simeon Wilcher (8.0 PPG)

Sadiku Ibine Ayo (1.9 PPG)

Bryce Hopkins (15.5 PPG at Providence in 2023-24)

Zuby Ejiofor (14.7 PPG)

UCLA made a massive early splash in the portal, landing Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent from New Mexico. He gives the Bruins a dynamic, aggressive playmaker. Three starters from this season’s team should also be back, and Mick Cronin will hope for a step forward from freshman Trent Perry. Eric Dailey Jr. and Tyler Bilodeau form one of the better frontcourt duos in the Big Ten, with both players posing matchup problems for opponents.

Projected starting lineup

Donovan Dent (20.4 PPG at New Mexico)

Skyy Clark (8.5 PPG)

Trent Perry (3.7 PPG)

Eric Dailey Jr. (11.4 PPG)

Tyler Bilodeau (13.5 PPG)

We just assume Nate Oats will make the right decisions in the transfer portal this spring, considering the Crimson Tide have figured it out seemingly every offseason. Labaron Philon is an NBA decision to watch, but Aden Holloway and a healthy Latrell Wrightsell Jr. should form a solid backcourt. The Tide have also already landed three transfers: Noah Williamson (Bucknell), Taylor Bol Bowen (Florida State) and Jalil Bethea (Miami). They’re not done yet, either.

Projected starting lineup

Aden Holloway (11.4 PPG)

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (11.5 PPG in eight games)

Derrion Reid (6.0 PPG)

Jarin Stevenson (5.4 PPG)

Noah Williamson (17.6 PPG at Bucknell)

Auburn reached the Final Four this season, but the roster now faces questions. Tahaad Pettiford should be one of the most electric players in the country next season, but he’s going to test the NBA draft waters. Chad Baker-Mazara has another year of eligibility if he wants to use it, and he would give the Tigers some continuity and experience. Bruce Pearl did land UCF transfer Keyshawn Hall, a terrific start to the offseason.

Projected starting lineup

Tahaad Pettiford (11.7 PPG)

Abdul Bashir (27.2 PPG at Casper College)

Chad Baker-Mazara (12.2 PPG)

Keyshawn Hall (18.8 PPG at UCF)

Ja’Heim Hudson (1.4 PPG)

Iowa State’s offensive improvement this season could take a hit with the losses of Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones. But the Cyclones have ranked in the top 15 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency in each of TJ Otzelberger’s four seasons in Ames, so there’s a pretty high floor given the returning starters. Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson form a strong core, and Nate Heise started in place of Gilbert late in the season. Virginia transfer Blake Buchanan should help down low.

Projected starting lineup

Tamin Lipsey (10.6 PPG)

Nate Heise (5.1 PPG)

Milan Momcilovic (11.5 PPG)

Joshua Jefferson (13.0 PPG)

Blake Buchanan (5.7 PPG at Virginia)

Wisconsin found success this past season playing at a much faster tempo than previous teams under Greg Gard. The Badgers were also more reliant on the 3-point shot. Is that their new formula? Gard has already succeeded in the transfer portal in a big way, landing three potential starters in Nick Boyd (San Diego State), Andrew Rohde (Virginia) and Austin Rapp (Portland). All-Big Ten guard John Blackwell is also back to lead the way.

Projected starting lineup

Nick Boyd (13.4 PPG at San Diego State)

Andrew Rohde (9.3 PPG at Virginia)

John Blackwell (15.8 PPG)

Austin Rapp (13.8 PPG at Portland)

Nolan Winter (9.4 PPG)

Bill Self received a big boost for next season Sunday, when Flory Bidunga withdrew from the transfer portal and announced he was returning to the Jayhawks. He should form one of the best inside-outside duos in the country with Darryn Peterson, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft. Kansas has also already landed a couple of transfers in Tre White (Illinois) and Jayden Dawson (Loyola Chicago). Self probably needs a big-time perimeter scorer and more size before he’s done.

Projected starting lineup

Darryn Peterson (No. 2 in ESPN 100)

Elmarko Jackson (4.3 PPG at 2023-24)

Tre White (10.5 PPG at Illinois)

Jayden Dawson (13.9 PPG at Loyola Chicago)

Flory Bidunga (5.9 PPG)

All eyes will be on Provo next season, as No. 1 recruit A.J. Dybantsa arrives to suit up for the Cougars. How will Kevin Young build around him? Teaming him up on the wing with high-level scorer Richie Saunders is a great start, although BYU needs a point guard after the departures of Egor Demin and Dallin Hall. The key will be BYU improving defensively: The Cougars were elite on the offensive end but hitting their ceiling will require more consistency on defense.

Projected starting lineup

Dawson Baker (7.5 PPG)

Richie Saunders (16.5 PPG)

A.J. Dybantsa (No. 1 in ESPN 100)

Keba Keita (7.4 PPG)

Xavion Staton (No. 35 in ESPN 100)

This is another team that probably will have a dramatically different lineup for our next update. The Wildcats need another guard, and they’re targeting five-star recruit Brayden Burries. They could also use another versatile frontcourt player, given that it’s unlikely the trio of Koa Peat, Tobe Awaka and Motiejus Krivas will play together all that much for Tommy Lloyd. Peat is a terrific player and it won’t be a surprise to see him assume the role as the team’s go-to guy right off the bat.

Projected starting lineup

Jaden Bradley (12.1 PPG)

Dwayne Aristode (No. 38 in ESPN 100)

Koa Peat (No. 9 in ESPN 100)

Tobe Awaka (8.0 PPG)

Motiejus Krivas (7.9 PPG in eight games)

Tom Izzo produced one of the best coaching jobs of his career this season, guiding the Spartans to their first 30-win campaign since 2019. Can he run it back despite the likely departure of freshman Jase Richardson in the first round of the NBA draft? Several key frontcourt players return, led by big man Jaxon Kohler and talented forward Coen Carr. Jeremy Fears Jr. will be key at point guard, and the Spartans could use some wing scoring out of the portal.

Projected starting lineup

Jeremy Fears Jr. (7.2 PPG)

Jordan Scott (No. 81 in ESPN 100)

Coen Carr (8.1 PPG)

Jaxon Kohler (7.8 PPG)

Carson Cooper (5.0 PPG)

How will the Gators follow an incredible season? It could depend on how Todd Golden rebuilds the perimeter. Walter Clayton Jr. is obviously the major departure, but Will Richard and Alijah Martin are also out the door. And what about Alex Condon? He’s a borderline first-round draft pick and could test the waters. Thomas Haugh is a breakout candidate next season, and Rueben Chinyelu is also back down low. Expect a much different projected lineup in the next update of these rankings.

Projected starting lineup

Denzel Aberdeen (7.9 PPG)

Urban Klavzar (3.2 PPG)

Cornelius Ingram Jr. (No. 26 in ESPN 100)

Thomas Haugh (9.8 PPG)

Rueben Chinyelu (6.1 PPG)

It’s going to be a new look for Gonzaga, with starters Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle and Ben Gregg all out of eligibility. But Graham Ike can return as the team’s anchor down low, and Braden Huff should be back to play alongside him in the frontcourt. The perimeter has plenty of questions. Braeden Smith and Jalen Warley both sat out this past season after transferring, and Steele Venters hasn’t played since 2023 due to injury.

Projected starting lineup

Braeden Smith (12.5 PPG at Colgate in 2023-24)

Jalen Warley (7.5 PPG at Florida State in 2023-24)

Steele Venters (15.3 PPG at Eastern Washington in 2022-23)

Braden Huff (11.0 PPG)

Graham Ike (17.3 PPG)

Tennessee seems to be busy in the transfer portal early, and for good reason. Program stalwart Zakai Zeigler is gone, as are starters Chaz Lanier, Jahmai Mashack, Igor Milicic Jr. and reserves Jordan Gainey and Darlinstone Dubar. Rick Barnes already landed Maryland transfer Ja’Kobi Gillespie, one of the best point guards available, and big man Jaylen Carey from Vanderbilt. But the Vols desperately need a boost on the wings.

Projected starting lineup

Ja’Kobi Gillespie (14.7 PPG at Maryland)

Bishop Boswell (0.3 PPG)

Amari Evans (No. 75 in ESPN 100)

Jaylen Carey (8.0 PPG)

Felix Okpara (7.1 PPG)

This is very much a trust-in-Grant McCasland ranking for the Red Raiders, who could need a rebuild on the perimeter if neither Darrion Williams nor JT Toppin return to Lubbock. Both are projected second-round draft picks, and Williams is also in the transfer portal. Christian Anderson was one of the more underrated freshman guards in the country, and rotation players Kevin Overton and Federiko Federiko are back though.

Projected starting lineup

Christian Anderson (10.6 PPG)

Leon Horner (0.2 PPG)

Kevin Overton (7.8 PPG)

Eemeli Yalaho (3.3 PPG)

Federiko Federiko (5.1 PPG)

Ohio State’s stumbles down the stretch kept the Buckeyes from reaching the NCAA tournament, but there’s optimism in Columbus given they started only one senior this past season and seem poised to bring back four starters. Bruce Thornton is one of the best point guards, and John Mobley Jr. and Devin Royal should take another step forward. The one key addition thus far has been Santa Clara transfer Christoph Tilly, a 7-footer from Germany who should immediately slot into the lineup.

Projected starting lineup

Bruce Thornton (17.7 PPG)

John Mobley Jr. (13.0 PPG)

Devin Royal (13.7 PPG)

Sean Stewart (5.7 PPG)

Christoph Tilly (12.5 PPG at Santa Clara)

It’s an offseason of change in Austin. Rodney Terry was fired shortly after the Longhorns’ NCAA tournament exit, with Xavier’s Sean Miller announced as his replacement less than a day later. Miller brought Dailyn Swain with him from the Musketeers, and is taking over a roster that brings back three starters in Jordan Pope, Chendall Weaver and Tramon Mark. He also landed a key transfer Sunday when Florida Atlantic big man Matas Vokietaitis committed.

Projected starting lineup

Jordan Pope (11.0 PPG)

Chendall Weaver (6.4 PPG)

Tramon Mark (10.6 PPG)

Dailyn Swain (11.0 PPG at Xavier)

Matas Vokietaitis (10.2 PPG at Florida Atlantic)

There is plenty still up in the air for the Tar Heels, particularly with the status of Drake Powell. He is not a lock first-round draft pick but could opt to head to the NBA anyway. Elliot Cadeau and Ian Jackson have already hit the portal. Hubert Davis landed one of the best big men in the portal in Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar, and he has top-10 recruit Caleb Wilson coming to Chapel Hill. But the team very much needs a true point guard, as well as some more pop on the wing.

Projected starting lineup

Derek Dixon (No. 52 in ESPN 100)

Seth Trimble (11.6 PPG)

Jonathan Powell (8.3 at West Virginia)

Caleb Wilson (No. 7 in ESPN 100)

Henri Veesaar (9.4 PPG at Arizona)

Next in line:

Illinois Fighting Illini

San Diego State Aztecs

Baylor Bears

Creighton Bluejays

Oregon Ducks