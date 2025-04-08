INDYCAR heads back to California this weekend for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, and fans can watch the exciting action on FOX.

Fans can also dive into the odds for this weekend’s race and wager on which driver they think has what it takes to get into victory lane.

Alex Palou won the first two races of the season at St. Petersburg and at The Thermal Club and is favored to win again this weekend. Will he make it three in a row?

Let’s dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 8.

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Alex Palou: 9/4 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Josef Newgarden: 9/2 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Colton Herta: 13/2 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Will Power : 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Pato O’Ward: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 9/1 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Scott Dixon: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 14/1 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Alexander Rossi: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Rinus Veekay: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Graham Rahal: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

David Malukas: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Louis Foster: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Conor Daly: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 130/1 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Nolan Siegel: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Devlin DeFrancesco: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Callum Ilott: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Robert Shwartzman: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Jacob Abel: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)



