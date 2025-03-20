After deadly fires devastated much of Los Angeles, organizers of the 2028 Games told the International Olympic Committee on Thursday how the city will rebuild with their help.

Count on Kendrick Lamar, too, to be part of “the greatest show on earth” in three years.

“The rebirth, the rebuild, maybe reimagining L.A. 2.0 — and the Olympics as a catalyst for all those things — we think is really part of our ethos,” organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman told The Associated Press.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

“You can’t have a natural disaster at that scale in a city as big and as important as Los Angeles and not have it be part of your core philosophy going forward,” he added before giving sports leaders an update at the IOC’s annual meeting.

Lamar would be a globally popular part of the opening ceremony on July 14, 2028, after his stunning halftime show at the Super Bowl last month.

“Fortunately in my day job I represent Kendrick Lamar,” said Wasserman, who heads an international talent and promotions agency. “He is truly an L.A. icon, so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way.”

The wildfires in January have reset the daily life and global perception of the city, though Olympic venues and operational plans escaped serious damage.

“From purely an Olympics perspective, we got very lucky. That’s not the most important thing,” Wasserman told the AP on Wednesday. “What’s important is helping people get back into their homes, get back settled, get back with their lives.”

Another expected challenge for Los Angeles organizers is ensuring athletes, officials and fans from every Olympic team feel welcome and safe going to the United States in what shapes to be a turbulent future for the world.

Wasserman said the United States “will be open and accepting” to all participating countries. He told the IOC and sports leaders on Thursday that his team has made “significant strides” with President Donald Trump’s administration, which has security obligations for the Olympics and subsequent Paralympics.

“I have met with President Trump and his team both prior to his inauguration and again last month,” Wasserman said. “We have a regular cadence across all federal agencies with leadership from the president to make sure that these Games deliver for all our constituents.”

The U.S. visa program, and restrictions for more than 40 countries that should compete in Los Angeles, was the subject of a sharp question from IOC member Ingmar de Vos, the equestrian official who leads the collective group of Summer Games sports bodies. De Vos cited a “red list” ban on travel to the U.S. from 11 countries.

“I don’t anticipate any, any problems from any countries to come and participate,” Wasserman replied, noting the U.S. State Department has a “fully staffed desk” to help prepare. “In my many conversations with President Trump and Secretary [of State Marco] Rubio, they understand the scale and complexity required to deliver these Games, the access required for not just athletes but for delegations, and the incredibly short time frame on which to do those.”

IOC president-elect Kirsty Coventry also guaranteed that all athletes qualifying for the Games would be allowed into the U.S. to take part in the Olympics.

“We will not waver from our values of solidarity and will ensure that all athletes who qualify for the Olympic Games can get to the Olympics and be safe,” she said at a news conference Thursday, shortly after being elected to replace Thomas Bach.

Wasserman insisted “with all due respect to FIFA,” visa issues for the Olympics are more complicated than for the World Cup in men’s soccer, which the U.S. is co-hosting next year with Canada and Mexico. His audience included IOC member Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president who has closely aligned himself with Trump.

IOC member Gene Sykes, who is also president of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, promised his city and nation will “extend warmth and respect” to all visitors.

“The recent tragic wildfires tested our community,” Sykes said, “yet they illuminated our resilience and determination.”

Reuters contributed to this report.