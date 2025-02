Northeast monsoon or Amihan is prevailing over north Luzon, while the share line is affecting the eastern section of northern Luzon, as the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) prevails over Southern Mindanao, state weather bureau Pagasa said early Monday morning.

In its 4 a.m., Feb. 17 weather bulletin, Pagasa said that the northeast monsoon is back in northern Luzon with its dry cold winds.