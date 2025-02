THE Philippine Association of Private Telecommunications Companies (PAPTELCO) sounded the alarm over the recently passed Senate Bill 2699 or the Konektadong Pinoy bill, warning that it could lead to the displacement of small telecommunications providers and open the floodgates for foreign dominance in the industry.

In a statement on Tuesday, PAPTELCO branded the measure as “anti-Filipino,” arguing that it undermines local players who have long served remote areas.