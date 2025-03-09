(UPDATE) THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is on heightened alert and is preparing to deploy thousands of policemen to arrest former president Rodrigo Duterte following the issuance of a red notice by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), The Manila Times learned from an unimpeachable source.

The source, who had knowledge of the security preparations, said at least 7,000 police personnel will be mobilized to hunt down and arrest the former leader, who has been investigated by the International Criminal Court for thousands of deaths linked to his anti-drug war.