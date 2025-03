MANILA, Philippines — Fire broke out in San Juan City on Thursday, killing one person, the Bureau of Fire Protection-National Capital Region (BFP-NCR) said.

According to the BFP report, the lone fatality experienced difficulty in breathing.

The fire at Barangay Little Baguio started at 7:05 a.m. and reached the first alarm at 7:11 a.m.

A total of eight fire trucks and one ambulance responded to the scene.