THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has deposited for safekeeping the source codes, the voting software program that will be used in the May 12 midterm polls, in the main vault of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The deposit was done on Monday following the signing of the escrow agreement between Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia and BSP Officer-in-Charge Elmore Capule.