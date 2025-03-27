A DAY after breaking away from her brother President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s senatorial slate, Sen. Imee Marcos hammered away at his administration, saying that given the many pressing problems facing the nation, it should not have given priority to the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

In an exclusive interview with TMT Newsroom’s Ezrah Raya at The Manila Times, Senator Marcos said this was why she called for a Senate hearing on Duterte’s arrest and extradition to The Hague in the Netherlands, saying the move “deeply divided the nation.”

She stressed the importance of determining whether due process was followed when members of the Philippine National Police detained the former president upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after a trip to Hong Kong, accompanied by some family members.

“It is imperative to establish whether due process was followed and to ensure that his legal rights were not just upheld, but also protected, particularly given the involvement of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) and the International Criminal Court,” Senator Marcos said in her first media interview after breaking away from the administration senatorial slate for the May elections.

IMEE AT THE TIMES Reelectionist Sen. Imee Marcos (right) is interviewed by Ezrah Raya for TMT Newsroom at The Manila Times office in Intramuros on March 27, 2025. Senator Marcos said that the ongoing investigation by the Committee on Foreign Relations, which she heads, on the

arrest order of former president Rodrigo Duterte by the International Criminal Court was not for public attention but was in defense of the country’s sovereignty. PHOTO BY RENE H. DILAN

Instead of focusing on Duterte, the government should help bring commodity prices down, the senator said.

She also said the administration should do its best to help farmers and fishers by reining in the soaring prices of goods.

IMEE AT THE TIMES

Reelectionist Sen. Imee Marcos speaks to The Manila Times in its newsroom in Manila on March 27, 2025. The senator talked about a range of issues — from her platform to improving the lives of farmers to why she is leading an investigation into the arrest and impending trial of former president Rodrigo Duterte by the International Criminal Court. Earlier in the day, the senator held a press conference to explain why she withdrew from the administration’s Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas, marking a sharp break from her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., over Duterte’s arrest and extradition to The Hague in the Netherlands. PHOTOS BY RENE H. DILAN AND MIKE ALQUINTO IMEE AT THE TIMES

“Let us begin to provide intensive assistance to Filipino farmers and fishermen to alleviate the problem of commodity prices,” Senator Marcos said.

She also called on the government to lower gas prices by reducing the excise tax on fuel and cracking down on the smuggling of oil products.

She also recommended that the administration not rely on foreign assistance due to unpredictable world events affecting the country’s overseas workers.

“We need to change the turbulent and dangerous situation in the world for our OFWs (overseas Filipino workers),” she said.

“And let us accept that in the end, whoever our allies are, we have nothing to rely on but ourselves,” she added.

The Palace on Thursday said the President has no rift with his eldest sister, Senator Marcos.

Speaking to reporters, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said it was not in the President’s personality to dwell on such matters.

“As we can see from the statements of Sen. Imee Marcos, it seems like there is [a rift]. But on the part of the president, we cannot say that there’s a rift… in the relationship of the two siblings,” Castro said.

The Palace official also said there was no word from the President that he and his sister were harboring any animosity toward each other over recent political differences.

“We do not also hear him express resentment over his sister,” Castro said.

Castro also said it might be better for the senator to leave the administration’s ticket if she did not believe in the slate’s advocacies and platforms.

Rumors of a rift between the President and Senator Marcos surfaced after she began to distance herself from the administration’s slate.

President Marcos then stopped mentioning his older sister in campaign sorties in Cavite and Laguna.

He also brushed off claims of political persecution, saying the government merely cooperated with Interpol.

Also on Thursday, former senator Francis Pangilinan denied reports that he was in talks with the administration’s Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas to form an alliance ahead of the May elections.

Pangilinan noted that a recent article from The Manila Times suggested that the Alyansa, through its campaign manager Rep. Toby Tiangco, was considering endorsing Pangilinan.

However, Pangilinan clarified that while he welcomes broad-based support for his advocacies, his candidacy is driven by the urgent need to address the country’s food crisis and economic hardships.

“There have been no discussions between my camp and Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas,” Pangilinan said in a statement on Thursday.

“Our campaign remains independent and focused on our core advocacy — fighting high food prices and ensuring food security for every Filipino family,” he said.

Pangilinan reaffirmed his commitment to running on a platform of food security, support for farmers and fisherfolk, and long-term agricultural reforms, regardless of political affiliations.

“For us, the fight is the fight for affordable food. This is not an issue about political color [or affiliation],” he said in Filipino.

“We are ready to cooperate with all parties, whether Alyansa or PDP (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino) for the sake of Filipino families who can’t afford to buy food due to high prices,” Pangilinan added.

He said the national government should allow the National Food Authority to release its overstocked buffer rice, unload its warehouses and bring down the prices of rice in the market.

Pangilinan, a former food security czar, assured farmers in Occidental Mindoro that he also plans to talk with Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to share with him the farmers’ grievances with their rice surplus.