Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil ordered the immediate relief of Eastern Police District (EPD) Director Brig. Gen. Villamor Tuliao and the entire District Special Operations Unit whose members were accused of stealing P85 million from a Chinese trader in a police operation in Las Piñas City on April 2.

Marbil ordered eight DSOU officers who participated in the “unlawful” police raid detained. They are facing criminal and administrative charges including robbery, illegal detention and unlawful arrest.