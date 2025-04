MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court ordered lawyer Raul Lambino to explain his actions after he publicly claimed that the Court issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte—an assertion the high tribunal said was categorically false.

In a resolution, the Court directed Lambino to show cause within a non-extendible period of 10 days from notice why he should not face administrative sanctions for spreading false information.