EVEN though three in five Filipinos support having former president Rodrigo Duterte face trial for crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court (ICC), some polls show his allies gaining momentum in the run-up to the May 12 midterm elections.

In an interview on Monday, Prof. Aries Arugay, chairman of the University of the Philippines Department of Political Science, said many Filipino voters seem to compartmentalize their views — wanting Duterte to be held accountable for alleged crimes against humanity, while still supporting the Senate bids of his closest allies.