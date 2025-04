Humid and warm weather from the easterlies would continue to prevail in the country, including Metro Manila where isolated rain showers or thunderstorms would be likely in the next 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Tuesday.

Citing satellite data and analysis, Pagasa weather forecaster Chenel Dominguez said there was no sighting of any weather disturbance entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in the coming days.