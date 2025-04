MANILA, Philippines — Most parts of the country will be experiencing generally fair weather all throughout the day except for isolated downpours or drizzles due to the easterlies, the national weather bureau said on Wednesday.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said it has not monitored any weather disturbance forming or entering within the archipelago’s area of responsibility until the weekend.