2023 was a great year for television, but 2024 is looking to be just as good or better for TV fans.

New series like “Fallout” and “3 Body Problem” will premiere this year, while shows like “You” conclude.

Here are the the shows coming in 2024 that we’re most excited about.

While some people may spend the first few days of the new year drawing up their resolutions, we on the Business Insider entertainment team are already dreaming about the TV shows coming in 2024.

Whether it’s the return of fan favorites like “The Bear” or “Bridgerton,” or the premiere of a new series (we’ve got our eye on a few!), 2024 is shaping up to be an amazing year for television already.

Sadly, we’re also going to have to say goodbye to some of our favorite shows — “What We Do in the Shadows,” “You,” and more are airing their final seasons this year.

Here are 23 shows that Business Insider’s entertainment team can’t wait to watch in 2024.