21 Savage has appeared to take a shot at Gunna on a track on his new album American Dream.

On the track “letter to my brudda,” which is dedicated to the currently incarcerated Young Thug, 21 seemingly explains his issues with Gunna, who has been accused of snitching on his YSL labelmate in his ongoing RICO case.

He raps: “Once you cross that line, it ain’t no tryin’ to fix it/ You want me to forgive you, let’s be realistic/ I can’t kick it with your kind like I tore my meniscus.

“How you go from co-defendant to a fuckin’ witness?/ They’ll stand on couches with you, but won’t stand on business/ Woah, I watched everybody turn on my brother like he ain’t have ’em out here flyin’ jets and fuckin’ bitches/ This shit ridiculous.”

Later in the verse, 21 Savage pays tribute to Young Thug’s generosity, spitting: “I feel your pain, my brother, I know you from the struggle/ I know how hard you hustled just to take care of your mother/ I know you took clothes off your back for n-ggas you call brother.”

21 is not the first rapper to call out Gunna for allegedly turning on Thugga by taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, subsequently securing his release from jail.

Fellow Atlanta native Lil Baby has been a vocal critic of his former collaborator. During a concert last year, when their hit song “Drip Too Hard” began playing, Baby said: “Fuck the rats, turn this shit off.”

Lil Durk has also spoken out against Gunna’s conduct, saying in an interview with Akademiks: “That man told. You should’ve went in there and kept your mouth closed.”

related news 21 Savage Announces ‘American Dream’ Biopic Starring Donald Glover & Caleb McLaughlin January 8, 2024

For his part, Gunna has continually denied snitching on Young Thug and has called for the rapper’s release from jail.

In a statement released shortly after his plea deal, he said: “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

21 Savage’s American Dream album, which features the likes of Young Thug, Travis Scott and Doja Cat, can be streamed in full below.