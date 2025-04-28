MANILA, Philippines — Outgoing senator Cynthia Villar, who is seeking to swap positions with her daughter in this year’s midterm elections, has been hit with a formal complaint before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for alleged vote buying.

Las Piñas City Councilor Mark Anthony G. Santos, who is challenging Villar for the city’s lone congressional seat, accused the senator of violating Section 261 of the Omnibus Election Code after she attended two “ayuda” (aid) distribution events at the Villar Coliseum in Barangay Talon Dos on April 23 and 24.