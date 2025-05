MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has filed a motu proprio petition to disqualify Editha Manguerra, a candidate for mayor in Pasay City, following her alleged use of racially discriminatory remarks during a campaign event.

The petition, initiated by Comelec’s Task Force on Safeguarding Against Fear and Exclusion in Elections (Task Force SAFE), asserted that Manguerra violated election laws by using racially charged language directed at Indian medical interns.