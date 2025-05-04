MANILA, Philippines — Several people were injured after a black SUV plowed into the departure entrance of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Sunday, causing chaos and prompting an immediate security lockdown.

Based on initial reports from the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), the airport’s operator, the SUV broke through the outer railing at the departure area before slamming into the walkway near the terminal entrance. The impact caused significant damage and left multiple individuals hurt.