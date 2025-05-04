



Good day. Here are the stories of The Manila Times for Monday, May 5, 2025.

A CAR that accelerated uncontrollably careened into a pedestrian walkway in the departure area of Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Sunday, killing two persons and injuring four others. The fatalities were a 29-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl, authorities said. The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP Avsegroup) said that at around 8 a.m. a black Ford Everest was about to leave the departure area after dropping off a passenger. The driver said when he started his vehicle, a car suddenly cut in front, “causing him to forget to transfer his foot to the brake pedal, which resulted in his vehicle striking” passengers at the entrance,” the Avsegroup reported. Three of those injured, ages 55, 34 and 4, were brought to San Juan De Dios Hospital in Pasay City.

THE legal battle over whether the International Criminal Court (ICC) can try former president Rodrigo Duterte for crimes against humanity has entered a critical phase, as his defense team intensifies efforts to block the court’s jurisdiction. Kristina Conti, assistant to counsel and co-representative of the victims in the case, said in an interview that Duterte’s defense is not contesting the facts of the anti-drug campaign that left at least 6,000 people dead. Instead, its legal strategy focuses on undermining the court’s legitimacy. Duterte, who was arrested earlier this year and is now detained in The Hague, stands accused of orchestrating a campaign of extrajudicial killings that, according to human rights groups, disproportionately targeted the poor.

THE Philippines’ governing body of Catholic bishops has issued a rare statement on clerical sexual abuse, defending Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle on the issue days before the opening of a conclave to elect a new pope. Watchdog group BishopAccountability.org warned Friday that Tagle and Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin could not be relied on to protect children, with its co-director accusing the church in the Philippines of remaining in the “dark ages.” Both men are considered frontrunners to replace Pope Francis.

THE affordability of basic goods and services was the top concern of voters, based on a survey conducted by OCTA Research in April. The survey, conducted from April 10 to 16, had 1,200 respondents. OCTA said on Sunday 53 percent of the respondents said affordability of basic goods and services was their biggest concern. The need for a better health care system was next with 50 percent, followed by strengthening the agriculture sector and securing a stable food supply (47 percent). More job opportunities (41 percent), addressing poverty and hunger issues (38 percent) also received “significant consideration,” OCTA said.

In Business, The challenging global environment is expected to drag the country’s economic performance, with first-quarter growth likely falling short of target. In a The Manila Times poll of economists, views on the country’s growth were partially mixed, as some anticipated a lower growth figure, while others anticipated the country to hit the lower end of the 6- to 8-percent target of the government. The median forecast was 5.8 percent, up from the previous quarter’s 5.2 percent and 5.7 percent recorded in the same period last year.

In Sports, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka said her sensational form this year is “like a dream” after defeating Coco Gauff, 6-3, 7-6 (3), on Saturday to win her third Madrid Open title. Last year’s runner-up cruised past the American, ranked fourth, in the first set before digging deep in the second to triumph in a tie-break, sealing victory as Gauff double faulted. Sabalenka recorded her tour-leading 31st victory this season on the Madrid clay, adding the WTA 1000 trophy to titles in Brisbane and Miami. It was the sixth final she has reached this year and the 37th of her career, the fourth in five years at Madrid.

Rigoberto Tiglao, Fr. Ranhilio Callangan Aquino and Francisco Tatad are today’s front page columnists. Tiglao wonders if the head of the National Bureau of Investigation in Cebu works for Cebu Representative Frasco. Meanwhile, Fr. Aquino’s column is about commitment. Tatad’s column is about the unnecessary provocation between the Philippines and China in the West Philippine Sea.

Today’s editorial says China is using fake news to cloud South China Sea issue.

