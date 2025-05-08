MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) cancelled the registration of regional party-list that carried the same acronym for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a 10-page resolution, the Commission en banc denied due course to the motion for reconsideration filed by the Pilipinas Babangon Muli (PBBM) seeking to reverse a resolution by the Comelec Second Division on April 23, 2025 which found the party-list group liable for violation for untruthful statement in its petition for accreditation, and for violation or failure to comply with election laws, rules and regulations. PBBM is the same acronym for President Bongbong Marcos. Bongbong is the President’s nickname.