A mandatory drug test conducted by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has revealed two drivers of Solid North Bus Inc. tested positive for illegal substances.

The test results came just days after one of the company’s buses slammed into multiple vehicles at a Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) toll booth on May 1 that resulted in the death of 10 people. The license of the driver who figured in the accident has been revoked.