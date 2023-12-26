The New Year is upon us, bringing a mix of wonder, hope, and new beginnings. New Year’s Eve is all about the big celebration, while New Year’s Day typically brings feelings of reflection. It is the designated time to make resolutions to improve our lives. However, it is important to remember we can make positive changes any day of the year, not just on January 1. Personally, I set reasonable goals all year long, whenever I feel the need. It’s never too late to improve your life! Check out these books celebrating New Year’s (and the time around it) to build excitement about all the great things in store for the second half of the school year and beyond. Cheers and happy New Year!

Picture Books About New Year’s

1. Squirrel’s New Year’s Resolution by Pat Miller

The new year has arrived, and squirrel is having a hard time coming up with her own resolutions. As she visits her fellow forest friends, she unintentionally helps them work on their New Year’s resolutions. In the end, she discovers the perfect resolution for her was right under her nose!

2. The Night Before New Year’s by Natasha Wing

Books about New Year’s Eve help set the stage for the festive night. Fans of Wing’s Night Before books will love this fun, rhyming story full of holiday cheer.

3. It’s New Year’s! by Kylie Wyman

This newly published book about New Year’s Eve is full of different activity ideas to celebrate at school and home. Find a new tradition to adapt as you read along!

4. Just in Time for New Year’s! A Harry & Emily Adventure by Karen Gray Ruelle

Two kittens, Harry and Emily, finally have permission to stay up until midnight on New Year’s Eve. See how they come up with creative ways to stay awake so late.

5. The Lucky Grapes: A New Year’s Eve Story by Tracey Kyle

Rafa and his family are in Spain celebrating in this book about New Year’s Eve. He is introduced to the tradition of eating 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight for good luck, along with wearing yellow underwear for the same reason.

6. Feliz New Year, Ava Gabriella! by Alexandra Alessandri

Ava Gabriella and her parents are in Colombia visiting extended family for their New Year’s Eve festivities. She is so shy around everyone that she cannot speak up and be her usual self. But as the clock strikes midnight, she finds her voice at last!

7. The Stars Will Still Shine by Cynthia Rylant

Ryland reminds readers that even when things change or times get tough, the feeling won’t last forever. Great things are always waiting around the corner, so hang in there, in good times and bad.

8. Shanté Keys and the New Year’s Peas by Gail Piernes-Davenport

Shante’s Southern grandmother is busy preparing their traditional New Year’s meal but forgot the black-eyed peas needed for good luck. While trying to find some to borrow from different neighbors, she simultaneously receives a lesson in other cultures’ New Year’s festivities.

9. Freedom Soup by Tami Charles

This book about New Year’s Eve focuses on Haitian culture, including the traditional Freedom Soup eaten on January 1. Belle and her grandmother spend a special day together making the soup and discussing family history. Don’t forget to check out the special recipe at the end.

Chapter Books About New Year’s Eve

10. The New Year’s Eve Sleepover From the Black Lagoon by Mike Thaler

In this book about New Year’s Eve, Hubie is invited to his first sleepover at his friend Eric’s to celebrate. Hubie’s worries about the big event snowball as his imagination runs wild. Will he survive a night away from home in a strange place?

11. New Year’s Eve Thieves by Ron Roy

Join Lucy, Bradley, Brian, and Nate in this mysterious series finale set on New Year’s Eve. Follow the clues throughout the book to help solve the problem.

12. Who Stole New Year’s Eve? by Martha Freeman

Someone has stolen the ice sculptures from the annual Ice Carnival that takes place at the end of December. Twelve-year-old detective duo Alex and Yasmeen should be on the case like usual, but their friendship is falling apart because of the new girl in town. See if they can patch things up in time to solve the mystery.

13. Happy New Year, Mallory! by Laurie Friedman

Mallory McDonald is counting the days until her camp friends arrive in town to celebrate in this book about New Year’s Eve. At the last minute, Mallory ends up in the hospital with appendicitis. She thinks this is the start of the worst year ever, until she learns a valuable lesson in the end.

New Year’s Books Based on Alternate Calendars

14. Every Month Is a New Year: Celebrations Around the World by Marilyn Singer

If you are looking for books about New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world, this one’s for you. Take your students on a virtual field trip to different countries, right from your classroom.

15. Is It Rosh Hashanah Yet? by Chris Barash

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is celebrated sometime in September, depending on where it falls on the Hebrew calendar. Learn about the blowing of the shofar, dipping apples in honey for a sweet new year, and other timeless traditions.

16. Bringing In the New Year by Grace Lin

This charming story gives readers a snapshot of the customs and traditions associated with the Chinese New Year. Gong hei fat choy!

17. Binny’s Diwali by Thrity Umrigar

Diwali takes place sometime in October or November, depending on where it falls on the Hindu calendar. Find out about the Hindu New Year, also known as the Festival of Lights, through the eyes of young Binny.

Inspirational Books for Goal Setting and Making Resolutions

18. The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson

This beautifully written and illustrated story reminds us that our differences make the world a more exciting place. When we are brave and proud of who we are, great things are bound to happen!

19. Whistle for Willie by Ezra Jack Keats

In this classic story, Peter only has one wish: to learn how to whistle for his beloved dog, Willie. Practice and hard work indeed pays off in the end.

20. How To Catch a Star by Oliver Jeffers

A young boy wishes for a star of his very own. His actions remind us to follow our dreams and never give up.

21. Oh, the Places You’ll Go! by Dr. Seuss

For years this book has been one of the top gifts to give high school and college graduates, and for good reason. Dr. Seuss’ classic is the perfect springboard for goal-setting activities. His whimsical rhymes and illustrations still ring true today, sending a powerful message.

22. What if … by Samantha Berger

Sometimes it takes imagination and creativity to come up with a great New Year’s resolution. The girl in this story will inspire students to make them.

