



A 28-year-old Florida woman hailed as a “workout queen” and an “epitome of health” followed a strict regimen of clean eating and regular exercise—yet she tragically died of a heart attack. Now, her grieving mother is speaking out, blaming one surprising habit for her daughter’s unexpected death. Katie Donnell, a dedicated teacher from Florida, was meticulous about her health. She ate only organic foods, maintained a disciplined workout routine, and had no known heart conditions. But in August 2021, while spending time with friends, she suddenly collapsed. Despite efforts to save her, she died of a heart attack, leaving loved ones in shock and searching for answers. Despite her commitment to a healthy lifestyle, Donnell regularly consumed up to three energy drinks a day, along with coffee, and often took a caffeine supplement before hitting the gym. Her mother, Lori Barranon, believes this excessive intake of highly caffeinated products played a deadly role in her daughter’s tragic passing. “At 28, you just don’t see people dropping dead of a heart attack. She was a workout queen, she ate real clean, she ate organic food, she was the epitome of health other than [having energy drinks],” Barranon recently told Kennedy News Media. Although doctors acknowledged that they often see similar cases in people who frequently consume pre-workout supplements and energy drinks, they did not directly link Donnell’s death to her caffeine intake. However, for her mother, the connection is undeniable. “I know for a fact that was what was wrong with her,” she said. Donnell had struggled with “horrible anxiety” and had even consulted doctors about it. Looking back, Barranon believes her daughter’s excessive caffeine intake may have been a major contributing factor. The heartbroken mom is now on a mission to raise awareness about the dangers of excessive caffeine consumption and urges parents to be vigilant, warning that energy drinks and supplements can have devastating consequences. “If you don’t keep your kids away from this stuff you may be in my situation where your life is ruined. It’s so harmful and deadly, my whole family is affected by this. I beg people to counsel your kids and watch what they’re doing, I thought I was,” she said. “I tell everybody I see with energy drinks that this is what it can do in the blink of an eye,” she added.