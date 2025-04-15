Three people were shot near a bus stop in Exposition Park on Monday afternoon on the heels of three separate shootings that occurred in South L.A. over the weekend.

At 4:08 p.m Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting at the corner of Vermont Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Officer Tony Im.

Authorities are searching for two teenage boys, who approached the area on foot, shot three people and then fled, Im said.

Two 16-year-old boys were taken to a hospital and are stable. The third victim, a woman in her 50s, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators suspect the shooting is gang-related, Im said.

The triple shooting follows a spate of violence that rattled South L.A. over the weekend. Two people were killed and a third was taken to a hospital in critical condition in three separate shootings that happened within a mile of one another in the Green Meadows neighborhood, police said.

Im said he had no information to indicate whether any of the recent shootings are connected.

A 13-year-old girl died at a hospital Sunday after being shot in the head inside her home in the 700 block of East 108th Street on Friday night, Im said. On Saturday afternoon, a woman in her 30s died at a hospital after being found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 10200 block of South San Pedro Street.

At 4:15 a.m. Sunday, another person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being wounded in a shooting at East 103rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman.

Times staff writers David Zahniser and Christopher Goffard contributed to this report.