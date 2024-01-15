This 2023 has been quite the year. There have been many happenings. We lost Matthew Perry, Ronald Valdez, Michael Gambon, and Andre Braugher. We’ve also lost the likes of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, and Cardi B and Offset. However, we got some gains in the last 2023, too.

We had plenty of developments in the world of gambling. Here are some of them!

Florida Is Back

Florida is back to being a sports betting state again! The Seminole Tribe has also relaunched Hard Rock Bet in early December; this time, it’s complete! Hard Rock only allowed wagers from those who owned accounts the previous month. In addition, many have opened for business – these include six (6) retail sportsbooks due to the law also allowing for craps and roulette at physical casinos as well.

In 2021, Florida had welcomed sports betting, albeit briefly. There was a new compact between the Seminoles and the state at the time. However, someone challenged it in court, and thus, sports betting was barred.

In Florida, legal sports betting is not free. Instead, there needs to be more clarity that surrounds it. The case that had put sports betting at a stop in Florida is looking at a potential appeal in the U.S. Supreme Court and a state-level case. An adverse outcome could make sports betting not feasible. However, the Seminoles had felt and gauged it was safe enough to run Hard Rock Bet and open it again.

Right now, however, Florida lies ahead of New York. It has become the second-largest state in population that provides sports betting. However, the monopoly in Florida within the sphere of sports betting lies with Hard Rock. Hard Rock may fall short of getting the optimal customer acquisition and revenue. One hopeful possibility is that other brands can strike a deal with the Supreme Court and get to work. If other betting names enter the scene, we are due for plenty of developments in the Florida gambling market.

Maine In The Game

Fresh off the heels of a tragic event that has heavily weighed on its residents’ mental health, Maine is a fresh new newcomer to sports betting. Sports betting also went live in Maine in November of 2023. It has become a colorful addition to the growing map of U.S. states with legal sports betting. As a result, mental and behavioral health support services are integral to this. They will also become more crucial.

ESPN Bet

ESPN Bet is another name that entered the ranks this 2023! Penn Entertainment, which “launched” in November, has offered it. Don’t be fooled, though: it’s just a rebrand of Barstool Sportsbook. The intricacies surrounding ESPN Bet are considered among 2023’s top stories, as Penn had promised to offer something that could compete with the upper tier of sportsbooks by acquiring a minority stake in Barstool in 2020. Ultimately, they pivoted in 2023 after a license deal with ESPN.

Wrapping Up

These three new players entered the U.S. gambling scene. Despite shaky reception to gambling, they have since tried to carve a place for themselves in the market. We look forward to what they’re going to do in the next year!