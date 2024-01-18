42 Dugg has denied Wack 100‘s claim that Offset robbed him during a fight over a dice game.

The controversial music manager said on Clubhouse earlier this month that Offset “went in Dugg’s pockets like a gangsta” and took his money after the game turned violent.

According to Wack, the incident happened three years ago and sparked a beef between Offset and Lil Baby, who signed Dugg to his 4PF imprint.

The Detroit rapper took to Instagram Live this week to address the comments, claiming he had $100,000 on him at the time and none of it was stolen.

“These n-ggas ain’t took no money, man!” he insisted. “On both of my kids, n-gga. What are you talking about, n-gga?! … Them n-ggas hoes, man.

“This the same thing I told Wack 100 — you old lame turning these n-ggas up. You know these n-ggas ain’t stepping like that. And I was by myself with $100,000.”

Dugg also confirmed that a fight happened, but had a different version of events than Wack.

“They tried me, bro. Right or wrong, they tried me,” he added. “They surrounded me, told me — I ain’t giving a rich n-gga shit. My momma could die if I’m lying, bro. I didn’t give them n-ggas a dime.”

Wack 100 spoke about the alleged scuffle on his 100 ENT show, claiming he not only witnessed it firsthand but stopped it from escalating any further.

“I was there, I watched it. Got in the middle of it, stopped it,” he said. “It would have blazed that night. Over dice. If it wasn’t for Wack, that n-gga would have been in the morgue that night. I told Dugg, ‘You all the way wrong.’”

Wack then detailed how the two rappers played games of dice for thousands of dollars per hand, with Dugg frequently losing. Things apparently took a turn when Dugg wanted to stop playing.

According to Wack, Offset told 42 Dugg: “As long as it’s my dice, you got to shoot,” but Dugg walked out of the studio, leading to a confrontation between the two.

“[Offset] did it like a gangsta, went in Dugg’s pockets, took his money and fired on Dugg. One-on-one. Woomp, bow! ‘You got me fucked up,’” he recalled.

“I grabbed 42 Dugg, told his little homies, ‘Y’all put that up. Offset, go back in the studio.’ Offset had his little goons with him, they wasn’t budging. I said, ‘Offset, you know there’s gon’ be hell to pay come the morning.’ We were at QC studios.”

Wack said he was able to break up the fight before it turned into a deadly shootout.

“This was like right before Dugg sparked; he wouldn’t have been around for his spark,” he said. “Offset and some of his people would’ve been dead. QC studios would’ve been under investigation.”

Offset has yet to address the story.