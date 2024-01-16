4Batz’s budding career is going from strength to strength as he has now added Kanye West to his growing list of big-name supporters.

The Dallas-bred singer, best known for his viral hit “act ii: date @ 8,” posted a photo on Instagram on Monday (January 15) of him on a FaceTime call with Ye.

“I was just sleeping onna floor, n now I’m onna phone wit ye yall n-ggas can’t tell me nun,” he wrote in his caption while reflecting on his rapid rise.

Ty Dolla $ign, who is planning to drop a joint album with Kanye West, commented on the post with an “OK” emoji.

Timbaland also wrote: “That’s what I’m talking bout.”

Timbaland previously co-signed 4Batz earlier this month, posting a video of him reacting to and praising “act ii: date @ 8.”

“Uh oh, who dis kid? 4Batz. Dallas, y’all got one,” he said. “Think y’all got one with this one. Yo, his tone is crazy.”

The veteran producer then suggested that Drake should hop on a remix of the song.

“I’m telling you now, The Boy get on this, it’s outta here,” he said. “It’s already outta here. This thing right here. And y’all know who The Boy is.”

He added: “Oh, Batz, you gotta get — oh, the remix gon’ be stupid. Y’all, man.”

Drake was seemingly receptive to Timbo’s suggestion, with the Toronto rapper liking an Instagram post from Say Cheese TV about a potential collaboration between them.

related news Kanye West Shows Love To Kid Cudi After Squashing Beef — But Fans Ask Same Question January 15, 2024

4Batz has also earned the approval of R&B superstar SZA, who showed love in the comments section of one of his Instagram videos.

“Too hard,” she commented on a video of his On the Block performance of “act ii: date @ 8,” which captures the intriguing juxtaposition between his ski mask-clad appearance and airy, high-pitched voice.

The song has almost 15 million streams on Spotify and recently topped the streaming platform’s Viral 50 – Global chart, while his other track “act i: stickerz ’99′” also has millions of plays across YouTube and Spotify