For the ninth time in 14 playoff games the London Knights scored at least five goals as they beat the Oshawa Generals 5-2 in Game 2 of the OHL Championship Series.

Easton Cowan was in on all five.

He scored two goals and added three assists as the Knights evened the best-of-7 series at a game apiece.

After four of the six goals in Game 1 were scored on the man advantage it was a power play that got the scoring going in Game 2.

The Generals killed off a London chance early and then went to the man advantage themselves and got the puck to the Knight net where prospect Cal Ritchie cashed in on a second rebound at 9:16 for a 1-0 Oshawa lead.

Cowan was held without a point in Game 1 for the first time in the playoffs and was not going to be dened for a second time. as he scored his ninth goal of the post-season at the 16:37 mark.

Cowan zoomed down right wing and stopped inside the Generals zone. Cowan turned and came off the right side boards and moved toward the high slight and then sent a seeing-eye shot inside the left post and past Jacob Oster to even the score at 1-1 through 20 minutes.

Cowan set up Sam O’Reilly on a give-and-go just past the five-minute mark of the second period and London moved in front 2-1

O’Reilly got to a clearing attempt on the left side of the Oshawa end and lifted a puck to Cowan and Cowan slipped a pass back to O’Reilly who fired the puck inside the post.

Oliver Bonk gave the Knights a 3-1 lead at 8:36 of the second period just after a London power play had ended as he wired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Oster and through a tiny opening. Cowan picked up an assist on that play as well.

The Generals got that goal back just 1:45 later as Luke Torrance batted a puck in that trickled to the Knights goal line for his fourth of the playoffs and the score sat 3-2 in favour of London.

Cowan’s fourth point of the night came as he stole a puck in centre ice just after another man advantage had come to an end. Cowan raced across the blue line with Jacob Julien on a two-on-one and fed Julien for a one-timer to give the Knights a 4-2 lead through 40 minutes.

London held off Oshawa over the final 20 minutes killing off two Generals power plays.

Knights goaltender Austin Elliott made a total of 15 saves in the third period and stopped 31 shots overall.

Cowan finished the scoring as he launched a puck down the ice and into an empty net with 1:39 remaining.

Oshawa outshot London 33-30.

The Knights were 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Generals were 1-for-3.

Bo Horvat lifts Canada to opening game win at Worlds

Bo Horvat scored 99 goals in a London Knights uniform between 2011 and 2014. He has scored 269 in the National Hockey League and in his second appearance at the World Hockey Championship Horvat’s two goals helped Canada to a 4-0 victory over Slovenia.

Horvat played for Canada at the 2018 Worlds and had seven points in 10 games however Canada did not medal losing to the United States in the bronze medal game.

Canada will take on Latvia on Sunday, May 11 in their second group stage game.

Next up

The Knights and Generals will play Game 3 of the OHL Championship Series on Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m., at the Tribute Communities Centre.

Game 4 will follow on May 13 also in Oshawa, Ont.

Coverage for both games will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL at 980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.