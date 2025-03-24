



The majority of births occur without incidents, but birth injuries can occur. Birth injuries can range from minor to severe problems involving the newborn or, in some cases, the mother. The following is a look at five birth injuries and their possible causes. Epidural Injury Adverse events arising from epidural anesthesia are referred to as epidural injury. While epidurals are generally safe, injuries can happen. Anesthesiologists can drop the needle and result in injury to the spinal cord or failure to observe expected side effects. For instance, maternal hypotension may result in fetal hypoxia. An actual emergent situation, albeit uncommon, is one where sterility is not used during application and later turns out to be an abscess or meningitis. An Epidural Injury is avoidable. These cases highlight the need for procedures to be carried out correctly and for monitoring to be carried out correctly when an epidural is used. Broken Bones or Fractured Bones Fractured bones at birth, typically the clavicle (collarbone), are one of the more commonly seen birth injuries. Fractured bones tend to happen when there are difficult births. An increase in the weight of the baby can also lead to fractured bones, mainly when the baby is under considerable pressure in the birth canal. A fractured bone can be painful to the baby, but most will heal on their own and, usually, in time. However, broken bones can occur more quickly if you have an unskilled provider at delivery time. Facial Nerve Palsy Facial nerve palsy can present as temporary or permanent paralysis of the muscles on one side of the face and is usually accompanied by drooping. It is typically attributed to compression of the facial nerve during delivery. Compression is generally due to improper or excessive forceps. Other causes of prolonged compression in babies born via vaginal delivery include prolonged duration of labor and large head size with prolonged compression of the facial nerve from the baby's head against the pelvic bony anatomy of the mother. By the third week or so, most facial palsies will spontaneously recover. This recovery can take weeks, and even severe facial nerve injuries can result in needing therapy and sometimes surgical correction. As with any injury, you can see how a tool used for delivering the baby can prolong the injury and cause complications when not used appropriately or with skill. Caput Succedaneum Caput succedaneum refers to the swelling of an affected soft area of the asymmetrical head shape that occurs in newborns as a result of pressure during vaginal delivery. This swelling may occur due to the head pressing against the cervix or the bones of the pelvis. Caput succedaneum is usually seen with prolonged labor, premature rupture of membranes (PROM), and vacuum extraction devices. Caput succedaneum usually presents as a soft, puffy area on the upper/rear part of the head and will resolve without treatment in a couple of days. If vacuum tools are correctly or forcefully applied for a long time, it may worsen the area of swelling or lead to jaundice. If the tool is used properly, the risks can be minimized. Intracranial Hemorrhage Bleeding inside of the skull can lead to injury of the brain tissue. Intracranial hemorrhage can occur with trauma sustained from birth, particularly from the use of forceps or vacuum extractors, or from changes in pressure in an extremely preterm infant with delicate blood vessels. Maternal conditions such as maternal high blood pressure or maternal clotting conditions that are passed on to the infant can also result in intracranial hemorrhage. Signs and symptoms may include seizures or lethargy. They may be treated without doing anything for the infant or surgical drainage if the hemorrhage is large enough that the infant is not able to tolerate it. Careful delivery practices and prenatal care will help decrease the risk of this injury. Endnote While many birth injuries are preventable, they can influence patient health and development in the long term. However, negligence of the provider, mistakes with the use of medical equipment, or failure to recognize and address intra-labor issues can contribute to an injury. Awareness of the mechanism would help your advocacy for care.